Relive history: check out video highlights of IndyCar's final race at Belle Isle

Should Auld Acquaintance Be Forgot ... etc., etc., etc.

Sunday marked the final IndyCar race at Belle Isle Park in Detroit. And what a race it was, an all-green 70 lapper with a thrilling finish as Will Power held off Alexander Rossi to take home his first win of the season.

Power also regains the points lead in the driver standings with the victory.

Check out this video, courtesy of IndyCar, of the highlights from Sunday: