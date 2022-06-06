Relive history: check out video highlights of IndyCar's final race at Belle Isle

Skip to main content
The series moves to a temporary street course race in downtown Detroit next year.

Will Power celebrates in Scott Fountain after winning the final IndyCar race to be held at Belle Isle Park. Next year, the race moves to downtown Detroit on a temporary street course. Photo: Chris Owen/IndyCar.

Should Auld Acquaintance Be Forgot ... etc., etc., etc.

Sunday marked the final IndyCar race at Belle Isle Park in Detroit. And what a race it was, an all-green 70 lapper with a thrilling finish as Will Power held off Alexander Rossi to take home his first win of the season.

Power also regains the points lead in the driver standings with the victory.

Check out this video, courtesy of IndyCar, of the highlights from Sunday:

