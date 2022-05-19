Skip to main content
It's time to check your racing schedule

There's lots of action with Indy 500 qualifying, the NASCAR All-Star Race in Texas and F1 is back in Spain. Check our listings for TV network, scheduled broadcast time and more.

Alexander Rossi prepares to take to the track for practice Thursday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Photo: IndyCar/Walt Kuhn

It's going to be a very busy race weekend.

Setting the field for next week's Indianapolis 500 begins on Saturday with practice and qualifying on Peacock. Starting at 4:00 pm ET on Sunday, the race for the pole begins with the Fast 6 airing on NBC.

NASCAR has its All-Star Weekend at Texas Motor Speedway with a full array of their premier divisions.

The Trucks take to the high banks on Friday night for the SpeedyCash.com 200. The Xfinity series races in the SRS Distribution 250 on Saturday afternoon. The Cup Series All-Stars begin on Sunday at 5:30 pm ET for the All-Star Open, followed by the main event, the annual NASCAR All-Star Race, at 8:00 pm ET on FS1.

Lastly, Formula 1 heads to Barcelona for the Spanish Grand Prix at the Catalunya circuit. After a fabulous Miami Grand Prix event, can the distinguished Red Ferraris chase down the speedy Oracle Red Bull Racing teams this weekend?

We’ll find out on Sunday at 8:55 am ET on ESPN2.

Have a great Racing weekend! ........ Jay Wells Racing @JayWells500

