Skip to main content
Social media reacts to massive Alex Palou-ChipGanassi-McLaren mess

Social media reacts to massive Alex Palou-ChipGanassi-McLaren mess

You've heard of "Where's Waldo?" Well, IndyCar and potentially F1 are now embroiled in a "Where's Alex (racing in 2023)?"

Alex Palou finds himself in a major tug of war between his current team, Chip Ganassi Racing, and McLaren, which he apparently has signed to drive for in 2023. Photo courtesy IndyCar.

You've heard of "Where's Waldo?" Well, IndyCar and potentially F1 are now embroiled in a "Where's Alex (racing in 2023)?"

Racing Twitter was set ablaze Tuesday night as controversy arose over the battle between Chip Ganassi Racing and McLaren F1’s claim to 2021 INDYCAR champion Alex Palou.

Late Tuesday afternoon, CGR issued a media release and tweet that said the team had exercised the lone option year on Palou's contract. In other words, Palou is contractually obligated to drive for CGR in 2023, the final year of his current three-year deal.

Palou, on the other hand, along with a media release from McLaren saying it had signed the defending IndyCar champ to a deal that begins in 2023, both feel otherwise and that he is not beholden to CGR for one more year.

What's interesting about the whole situation, particularly from McLaren's side, is that its release does not indicate whether Palou will drive in IndyCar or potentially even Formula One. 

Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter since McLaren released its statement claiming it has signed Palou:

Palou reacts to McLaren F1’s press release after denying a quote Chip Ganassi Racing attributed to him.

The Athletic’s Jeff Gluck sums up Tuesday night’s drama well here.

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown welcomes Palou to McLaren Racing. He fails to say anything about Formula One specifically.

Motorsport.com corrected themselves after leaving Palou off their list only hours earlier:

Beyond the Flag has a cheeky explanation for the supposed Palou extension:

This one fan summed up Ganassi’s reaction pretty well.

Former INDYCAR driver Townsend Bell summed up things pretty plainly:

Freelance Formula One journalist Chris Medland chimes in on the drama.

Even INDYCAR is weighing in by using the popular Usher Tiny Desk meme:

NASCAR driver and defending Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric jokes the two bosses should literally fight it out for Palou:

And then there's IndyCar driver Conor Daly, who also is rumored to be considered for a Formula One seat, jokes about the drama:

Chip Ganassi Racing’s twitter team quickly got rid of some Palou tweets:

We definitely haven't heard the end of this tale, for sure. 

IndyCar

Social media reacts to massive Alex Palou-ChipGanassi-McLaren mess

By Bryce Kellyjust now
IndyCar

UN-CIVIL WAR? Palou, Ganassi, McLaren at odds on where - and for whom - Palou will race in 2023

By Michael Eubanks1 hour ago
Charles Leclerc took Ferrari back to victory lane Sunday in Austria, but the news was not as good for teammate Carlos Sainz. Photo: Jerome Miron / USA Today Sports
Formula One

F1: Leclerc's win is good for Ferrari, but the news is not as good for teammate Sainz

By Gregg FieldingJul 11, 2022
Ross Chastain may have to drive this way for the rest of the season, looking out for other drivers he's wronged by Chastain's over-aggressive driving to just plain stupid mistakes on his part. He added to that tally at least twice in Sunday's race at Atlanta. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
NASCAR

NASCAR at Atlanta column, Part Two: First came the Good and Bad -- now here's the UGLY

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 11, 2022
Chase Elliott celebrates his series-leading third win of the season Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Photo by Alan Marler/HHP for Chevy Racing.
NASCAR

NASCAR at Atlanta column, Part One: First, the Good and the Bad -- the UGLY is up next

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 11, 2022
F1-logo
Formula One

Bryce’s Bets: Austrian Grand Prix

By Bryce KellyJul 10, 2022
After a strong run at his home track at Silverstone, Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton looks to extend his streak of at least one win per season since 2007 this weekend at the Austrian Grand Prix. Photo: John David Mercer / USA Today Sports.
Formula One

F1: Post-Britain, Ferrari, Mercedes hope Austria will be alive with the sound of music to their ears

By Gregg FieldingJul 9, 2022
Graphic courtesy Dylan Bauerle Racing.
Extras

Check out this weekend's racing schedule

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 10, 2022