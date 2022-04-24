Skip to main content
Who were the biggest cheaters in NASCAR history? Or were they genius innovators? Answer: It all depends on who you ask

Tune in to #ALifetimeInNASCAR podcast Episode 60 with #BenWhite and @JerryBonkowski for some great stories and recollections of those who pushed the envelope and others who completely tore through it.

Throughout NASCAR's 74-year history, there have been plenty of instances where competitors have searched for advantages within the rules that could help them on the race track.

Many of those innovations have been tried and been caught by NASCAR officials and deemed cheating outside the spirit of the rules,

NASCAR historians Ben White and Jerry Bonkowski dedicate this week's show to looking back at many of those items discovered as well as some of the crew chiefs and mechanics that came up with them.

They also discuss the origins and interesting milestones of the No. 60 in NASCAR history during podcast No. 60 of "A Lifetime in NASCAR."

Give "A Lifetime in NASCAR" a listen for some interesting information on this week's podcast.

Click here to listen to "A Lifetime in NASCAR" podcast!

