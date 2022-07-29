Skip to main content
Austin Cindric ready for encore performance of  'Back Home Again In Indiana' this weekend

Austin Cindric, driver of the #2 Discount Tire Ford, celebrates in victory lane after winning the 64th Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway back in February. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Austin Cindric ready for encore performance of  'Back Home Again In Indiana' this weekend

He won last year's Xfinity race on the IMS road course. Now he wants to do it on the Cup level on Sunday and also protect his spot in the upcoming playoffs.

INDIANAPOLIS -- When Austin Cindric went to victory lane in the season-opening Daytona 500, it seemed a lock that the NASCAR Cup Series rookie would earn a playoff berth.

Fast forward five months, and there have been 14 different winners with five races remaining before the field is set. With names like Ryan Blaney, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr. and Brad Keselowski -- the last three all former Cup champions -- still winless in 2022, there’s a very realistic possibility there are 17 different winners and a driver with a win would miss the playoffs for the first time since the format was created in 2014.

“Those are obviously the possibilities and, yeah, a second win is absolutely the best way for any driver to ensure themselves a solid lock into the playoffs,” Cindric said when asked about the scenario of more first-time winners.

“If we can go out and win two races … that’s a job well done," Cindric said. "Obviously, regular season points don’t matter. They still count for the playoff points that you get once you start in the playoffs and I don’t want to start 30 points back to start the thing, so we’re still chasing after wins and playoff points, and the best way we can do that is to win races.”

Along with the Daytona win, Cindric has six top-10 results in the No. 2 Team Penske Ford, with four of those coming recently in consecutive races at Sonoma, Nashville, Road America and Atlanta.

“Daytona certainly being the best day of my life – first Cup Series win, first race in the 2 car, probably nothing could go any better than how it did," Cindric said. "I would say everything (regarding the regular season) has been fairly par for the course in my opinion. There have been highs and there’s been lows.”

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend for the second go around on the 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course, the first time being last season's race there.

Cindric is no stranger to success when it comes to turning left and right, having five Xfinity Series wins on road courses, including last year’s race on the IMS Road Course. Not only does Cindric have a deep family history at Indianapolis, but his boss Roger Penske literally owns the place.

Is Sunday’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard a race the 23-year-old driver feels like he has to win?

“I think for who I drive for it is, next to the Daytona 500, the biggest race I could win," Cindric said. "Between the Daytona 500 and the championship race in Phoenix, Indy is absolutely one of the most important races I can win as a Team Penske driver, but it goes a lot deeper for me than just racing for Roger.

“My family’s history (his father, Tim, is president of Team Penske) and what I’ve been exposed to in racing all really circles back to Indianapolis, so it’s a pretty special track on the schedule. Do I think I have to win? No. Do I want to win? Absolutely. Do I want to do everything I can to make that happen? Absolutely.”

When Cindric won last year’s Xfinity race on the IMS Road Course, he serenaded his Penske crew on the radio by singing “Back Home Again in Indiana,” the song traditionally played prior to the Indianapolis 500.

Is he planning an encore performance of the iconic song if he gets that second Cup Series win on Sunday?

“I think you can count on it,” Cindric said with a grin.

GettyImages-1371843813
NASCAR

Austin Cindric ready for encore performance of 'Back Home Again In Indiana' this weekend

By Brian Eberly2 minutes ago
Color-Ferrari-logo
Formula One

Ferrari, Ferrari, Ferrari: Three times is not a rule -- it's a curse

By Gregg Fielding21 hours ago
Shortly after crew chief Chris Gabehart congratulated Denny Hamlin following Sunday's race at Pocono, the win was taken away and the team and car were disqualified, as was the car of teammate Kyle Busch. Photo: USA Today Sports / Matthew OHaren.
NASCAR

Breaking It Down: Where does Denny Hamlin go from here after Pocono debacle?

By Austin Dickey21 hours ago
Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch may have been smiling before Sunday's race, but they certainly weren't afterward, when both drivers and their cars were disqualified for rules violations. Photo courtesy NASCAR Media.
NASCAR

When NASCAR gave DQs to Hamlin and Busch, they weren't passes to Dairy Queen (see video)

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 24, 2022 11:59 PM EDT
unnamed (20)
NHRA

NHRA: B. Force, Tasca III, Enders, Gladstone earn Sonoma wins - get full stats, see winning videos

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 24, 2022 10:10 PM EDT
Josef Newgarden's car is towed away after wrecking while in the lead and with just 64 laps to go in the race. Photo courtesy IndyCar.
IndyCar

UPDATED: Hard crash ends Newgarden’s chance for sweep, then he's airlifted to hospital after fainting

By Michael EubanksJul 24, 2022 9:21 PM EDT
Race winner Josef Newgarden (middle), runner-up Pato O'Ward (left) and third-place finisher Will Power (right) celebrate after Saturday's first race of a two-race weekend doubleheader at Iowa Speedway. Photo: USA Today Sports / Reese Strickland.
IndyCar

IndyCar: 'Is this Heaven?' 'No, it's Iowa!'

By Michael EubanksJul 23, 2022 10:31 PM EDT
Charles Leclerc is among the top favorites in Sunday's French Grand Prix. Photo: USA Today Sports / John David Mercer
Formula One

Bryce’s Bets -- F1's French Grand Prix

By Bryce KellyJul 23, 2022 9:00 PM EDT