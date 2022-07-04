NASCAR Video: Post-race interview with Road America winner Tyler Reddick
See what Reddick had to say about earning his first career NASCAR Cup win
Tyler Reddick earned his first career NASCAR Cup win in Sunday's Kwik Trip 250 at Road America.
In so doing, Reddick becomes the 13th different driver to win at least one race thus far in the 2022 season. Eight races remain in the regular season before the 16-driver playoffs begin.
Here's the post-race interview of Reddick, courtesy NBC/USA and NASCAR: