NASCAR Video: Post-race interview with Road America winner Tyler Reddick

Tyler Reddick takes the checkered flag to win the NASCAR Cup Series Kwik Trip 250 at Road America on Sunday. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

Tyler Reddick earned his first career NASCAR Cup win in Sunday's Kwik Trip 250 at Road America.

In so doing, Reddick becomes the 13th different driver to win at least one race thus far in the 2022 season. Eight races remain in the regular season before the 16-driver playoffs begin.

Here's the post-race interview of Reddick, courtesy NBC/USA and NASCAR:

