It's Time to Check Your (Racing) Schedule

Time to Check Your (Racing) Schedule

It's NASCAR, NASCAR and more NASCAR -- and did we mention it's ONLY NASCAR -- this Easter weekend. Check out the race dates and TV start times and broadcast info

A view of the track during last year’s NASCAR Cup Series Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Graphic courtesy Dylan Bauerle Racing

With this being Easter weekend, all other major motorsports series -- including IndyCar, Formula One and NHRA -- are off.

The only major series racing Friday, Saturday and Sunday is NASCAR, with events on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Those events include the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and the NASCAR Pinty Series (which normally races only in Canada, but this weekend is its lone venture south of the border for the season).

And of course, on Sunday night under the lights, the so-called "World's Fastest Half-Mile" hosts this weekend's main event, the NASCAR Cup Food City Dirt Race.

Check out this weekend's whole TV schedule from our buddy Jay Wells at Jay Wells Racing:

22Motorsports-TV-Schedule-April-15-17-GRAPHICS

