Skip to main content
Logano beats Kyle Busch in one of the best NASCAR Cup finishes of the season

Logano beats Kyle Busch in one of the best NASCAR Cup finishes of the season

The first-ever Cup race at World Wide Technology Raceway (formerly Gateway Motorsports Park) outside St. Louis was memorable for fans and drivers

Joey Logano celebrates in victory lane in his usual style -- with his steering wheel in-hand -- after winning the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series event, the Enjoy Illinois 300, at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The first-ever Cup race at World Wide Technology Raceway (formerly Gateway Motorsports Park) outside St. Louis was memorable for fans and drivers

Editor's Note: Full results, post-race notes and updated driver standings are at the bottom of this file 

Joey Logano and Kyle Busch engaged in one of the best race finishes in the NASCAR Cup Series this season in the inaugural Cup event at World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday.

Dubbed the "Enjoy Illinois 300," Logano certainly lived up to that billing, enjoying himself in victory lane when, after the dust cleared, and partly due to a late error on Busch's part when he went wide in a corner, Logano emerged victorious at the 1.25-mile oval.

Logano's win gave Team Penske a clean sweep for the weekend, as Will Power captured the final IndyCar race at Belle Isle Park in Detroit, as well.

"It doesn't get much better than that," Logano said after climbing out of his race car. "Racing for the lead like that with Kyle, one of the best, it was a lot of fun. Crossing each other back and forth, I knew it was coming. I did it to him, I knew he was going to do it to me. We crossed back and forth there in the last lap there a couple of times.

"Good for the Pennzoil Mustang, for sure. Nice to get a few wins on the season here, start collecting those points, playoff points. I'm out of breath. What a great car, though. Really fast. I kind of messed up in qualifying, and Paul (crew chief Paul Wolfe) made a great call putting two tires on. (Teammate Ryan) Blaney did a great job with the push down in the one, which kept me close at least and being able to make the move. Good racing there.” 

The overtime win was Logano's second victory of the season and second triumph in the last four events.

Logano defeated the younger Busch brother by .655 seconds, while elder brother Kurt finished third, followed by Blaney and Aric Almirola.

"Got into turn one by myself and was too far back," Kyle Busch said of the closing lap battle with Logano. "When you are the guy on the inside, you just flush the guy on the outside and it’s over.

"I got a crossover though but threw it into (turn) three too far. It chattered all four tires. Just didn’t have any grip to get off the corner well enough to be on his outside, so I don’t know.”

Older brother Kurt added, "“I thought there was going to be a hand signal on when it was going to be go time and I was going to push the hell out of the 18 (Kyle Busch). We did the whole brother miscommunication. We should have won that. There should have been a Toyota in victory lane, a Busch in victory lane.

"Logano, he didn’t do anything smart – we just messed up on getting the launch. Then I wanted Kyle all on my own running 1-2, but what an awesome day for our Monster Toyota. We won a stage. I gambled on that, and then the team had my back.”

Finishing sixth through 10th were Martin Truex Jr., Erik Jones, Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell and Saturday's Xfinity Series winner in Portland, A.J. Allmendinger.

The Cup Series now heads west to Sonoma Raceway for next Sunday's Toyota / Save Mart 350 before enjoying a rare weekend off on June 19.

12215_UNOFFRES
12215_RNOTES-1
12215_UNOFFDRIVPTS-1
12215_UNOFFDRIVPTS-2

Joey Logano celebrates in victory lane in his usual style -- with his steering wheel in-hand -- after winning the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series event, the Enjoy Illinois 300, at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
NASCAR

Logano beats Kyle Busch in one of the best NASCAR Cup finishes of the season

By Jerry Bonkowski56 seconds ago
Will Power celebrates in Scott Fountain after winning the final IndyCar race to be held at Belle Isle Park. Next year, the race moves to downtown Detroit on a temporary street course. Photo: Chris Owen/IndyCar.
IndyCar

Relive history: check out video highlights of IndyCar's final race at Belle Isle

By Jerry Bonkowski2 hours ago
Will Power wins the final IndyCar race at Detroit's Belle Isle circuit, and regains the points lead in the standings. Photo: Richard Dole/LAT for Chevy Racing
IndyCar

Perfect race strategy, tire management lead Will Power to win in last IndyCar GP at Belle Isle

By Michael Eubanks3 hours ago
Huski chocolate logo
IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson was sponsored in Indy 500 by firm whose product you can't buy in USA or Canada

By Gregg Fielding4 hours ago
Doug Kalitta's Top Fuel dragster. Photo courtesy NHRA.
NHRA

NHRA: Check out this wild video -- Doug Kalitta's Top Fuel engine BLOWS UP! at Epping

By Jerry Bonkowski22 hours ago
AJ Allmendinger celebrates in victory lane after winning Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)
NASCAR

Worst to First: Allmendinger overcomes several missteps to win Xfinity race at Portland

By Michael Eubanks23 hours ago
NewEnglandLogo_4c
NHRA

NHRA videos: Austin Prock's Top Fueler goes up in fireball in Friday quals at Epping, plus more

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 3, 2022
Riley Herbst drives during Friday's practice in preparation for Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)
NASCAR

Despite being a rarity these days, Xfinity Series drivers enjoy running standalone events

By Michael EubanksJun 3, 2022