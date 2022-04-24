Skip to main content

New team, new car, but Keselowski confident he can win No. 7 at Talladega

The Michigan native is the winningest active NASCAR Cup driver at the 2.66-mile superspeedway.

Talladega Superspeedy may be a track that has been known to produce surprise winners, but make no mistake, many great drivers have found a way to tame the world’s largest oval.

In fact, the winningest drivers in Talladega history are all NASCAR Hall-of-Fame inductees and a future inductee.

Dale Earnhardt is the winningest driver in Talladega history with 10 Cup Series wins. His son, Dale Jr, is tied with two other drivers for second place with six wins.

The other two?

Jeff Gordon and Brad Keselowski. The latter of the two looks to take the second-place spot all to himself in this Sunday's Geico 500.

The driver of the No. 6 Castrol Carbon Neutral Ford won last spring’s race at Talladega and is always a favorite at ‘Dega. But he now is racing for a new team.

During the off-season, Keselowski became the co-owner of the newly renamed RFK Racing (previously known as Roush Fenway Racing). RFK hasn’t won a Cup Series race since 2017, but if there’s any driver and track combo that could end the drought, it’s Keselowski at Talladega.

“For me, obviously Talladega is a special place in my mind and always will be,” Keselowski said. “It is a place of unknowns in a lot of cases, but fortunately I’ve been able to be very successful there now with six victories, which is a hard feat at any one track.”

Keselowski’s first victory at Talladega (and first Cup Series victory overall) came in 2009 when he won in surprise fashion driving for Phoenix Racing. Since then, all of his victories have come driving for the powerhouse Team Penske.

But despite the new team and the new Next Generation car, don’t count out Keselowski just yet. He has already proven he can still win at a superspeedway earlier this year when he won his Daytona 500 qualifying race in February.

Granted, the Duel races feature a smaller field. But his win at Daytona showed that Keselowski learned a lot from preseason testing.

“I’m going to keep learning about these cars every time I get in them, and there’s a lot to learn, and they keep changing so much,” Keselowski said following his Duel win. “We came down here (Daytona) for the test, and our car was not very good, didn’t have a lot of speed, drove really bad.

"I knew we made a lot of changes from the test to come down here and learned a lot accordingly, and I was trying to kind of reset my brain from what I had at the test session because what I had at the test session was hey, if you can just make 200 laps you’ll be doing good.”

If Keselowski can make it through 188 laps Sunday, he’ll have had a good race. And who knows? Maybe the No. 6 car reach victory lane there for the first time since it did with Mark Martin in 1997.

“We all know most of Sunday is about survival, but we also know our superspeedway cars at RFK consistently perform at a high level,” Keselowski said. “Proud to have Castrol on board with us and help carry the carbon neutral and sustainability banner as we try and go for yet another Talladega victory.”

Keselowski_Brad_Cup_HeadShot_2022
NASCAR

New team, new car, but Keselowski confident he can win No. 7 at Talladega

By Michael Eubanksjust now
IndyCar legend Mario Andretti kisses a "Baby Borg", a replica of the trophy he won for winning the 1969 Indianapolis 500. Photo: Scott Utterback/For IndyStar-Imagn Content Services, LLC
Formula One

Crossovers past and present: 10 notable drivers who made the switch between F1 and IndyCar (Part 2)

By Matthew KnellApr 22, 2022
Bubba Wallace leads the field during the NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 04, 2021. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)
Extras

Check your weekend (racing) schedule here!

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 21, 2022
Riders including Luca Marini of Italy (10), Miguel Oliveira of Portugal (88) and Marc Marquez of Spain (93) take a turn during the recent MotoGP race at Circuit of the Americas. Photo: Chuck Burton / USA Today Sports.
Extras

Will MotoGP follow F1 to have more races in America?

By Bryce KellyApr 21, 2022
Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch, and Ryan Blaney race during last year's NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
NASCAR

Here's what you need to know about Sunday's NASCAR Cup race at Talladega (video)

By Jerry Bonkowski20 hours ago
Tyler Reddick, left, shows what being a good sport and class act is after last-lap incident at Bristol with Chase Briscoe (photo courtesy Bristol Motor Speedway).
NASCAR

Give credit where it's due: Reddick displayed grace, sportsmanship and class at Bristol

By Kirby ArnoldApr 18, 2022
Kyle Busch snuck by a spinning Tyler Reddick (No. 8) to win Sunday's Food City Dirt Race in one of the most dramatic finishes Bristol Motor Speedway has seen in decades. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)
NASCAR

Breaking It Down: Bristol finish was one for the ages

By Austin DickeyApr 18, 2022
Before he went to his post-race press conference, Kyle Busch celebrated in victory lane after winning Sunday's Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
NASCAR

VIDEO: Bristol post-race press conference: Kyle Busch, crew chief Ben Beshore, Coy Gibbs

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 18, 2022