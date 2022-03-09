Skip to main content
Saving the best for last: Aric Almirola’s final season begins with best start in Cup career

Saving the best for last: Aric Almirola’s final season begins with best start in Cup career

The Florida native is the only Cup driver to earn top-10 finishes in each of the season's first three races

Aric Almirola is off to the best season start of his career, the only Cup driver to earn top-10 finishes in each of the season's first three races. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The Florida native is the only Cup driver to earn top-10 finishes in each of the season's first three races

Here’s a NASCAR trivia question to stump your friends: Only one driver has finished in the top 10 in all three Cup Series races run this year. Who is it?

Kyle Larson? Nope.

Austin Cindric? Negative.

Chase Elliott? Wrong again.

The correct answer? Aric Almirola.

The 37-year-old Stewart-Haas driver is having the best start to a season in his career - ironically in his last full-time Cup Series season.

In January, Almirola announced that he would step away from full-time driving at the end of the season to focus on his family. So far, he’s made the most out of his “retirement tour”.

Almirola finished fifth in the season-opening Daytona 500. He followed up that impressive run with two-consecutive sixth-place finishes at Fontana and Las Vegas, and he enters this weekend’s race at Phoenix ranked seventh in the overall point standings.

Counting his two finishes of sixth in the final two races of the 2021 season, Almirola has put together five consecutive top 10 finishes, the most since he had a run of nine in a row in 2020 (which is also the longest streak in his career).

Of course, it still is early in the season. While it's unlikely Almirola will continue to keep up his current pace, it’s still great to see him run so well knowing his tenure behind the wheel is coming to a close.

“We fight. That’s the beauty of this race team,” Almirola said. “We’re still learning this car. There’s a lot to learn about it and we’re still trying to figure a lot of things out.

"Practice is great, but we’ve got to make adjustments throughout the race and I feel like every race we’re learning more and more and more and we’re building a notebook. We’re making adjustments throughout the race and trying to figure it out.

“This team has so much fight in it and so much grit that it’s a lot of fun to race with these guys. We’ll keep digging and try and keep this streak alive of all these top 10 finishes. It’s a lot of fun when you run up front.”

In each race of 2022 so far, it seems like Almirola gets better as the laps wind down, specifically between Stage 2 and 3. Almirola agrees with that sentiment and gives credit to his crew chief for making it so.

“Drew [Blickensderfer] has been doing a great job of making good adjustments throughout the race and just getting the car better and better,” Almirola said. “We take the first half of the race and it’s really about learning.

"We make adjustments. If they’re no good, we go back on them and just keep fine-tuning on the car to get it to where we need to get it and, usually, the last few weeks we’ve gotten the car where we needed to have it at the end of the race. It’s been nice.”

The No. 10 team now heads to Phoenix, where Almirola has seven top 10 finishes and a best finish of fourth.

“It’s so much fun to race with this group of guys and everybody that supports us,” Almirola said. “Our Ford Mustang was fast. We’ve got some work to do to keep up with some of the other manufacturers.

"We’ve got to continue to do our homework, but nonetheless, this is a great start to our season and a lot of fun.”

Aric Almirola is off to the best season start of his career, the only Cup driver to earn top-10 finishes in each of the season's first three races. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
NASCAR

Saving the best for last: Aric Almirola’s Final Season Begins with Best Start in Cup Career

By Michael Eubanks23 minutes ago
Bowman Larson LVMS1 2022 Steve Fecht pic
NASCAR

Strong restart puts a Bow(man) on Sunday's Cup win in Las Vegas

By Jerry BonkowskiMar 6, 2022
Ross Chastain runs side-by-side with Kyle Busch in Sunday's Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas.
NASCAR

Big step forward: P3 finish at Vegas puts Chastain closer to victory lane’s door

By Michael EubanksMar 6, 2022
Alex Bowman leads the pack en route to Sunday's win at Las Vegas
NASCAR

What Drivers Said: Viva Las Vegas edition

By Brian EberlyMar 6, 2022
Hailie Deegan's struggles continue, but her time is coming
NASCAR

Oh, Truck! Hailie Deegan once again can't catch a break

By Jerry BonkowskiMar 5, 2022
Las-Vegas-Motor-Speedway logo
NASCAR

Check your schedule: Keep up with all of this weekend's racing action

By Jerry BonkowskiMar 6, 2022
It was Scott McLaughlin's weekend, starting by winning the pole and finishing with a win in the IndyCar 2022 season opener.
IndyCar

Take it to the bank: McLaughlin just getting started with his first IndyCar win

By Kirby ArnoldFeb 28, 2022
NHRA: Hight, Salinas, Stanfeld are Phoenix winners
NHRA

NHRA Phoenix: Hight stays perfect; Salinas, Stanfield also win

By Media releaseFeb 28, 2022