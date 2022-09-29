Skip to main content
Breaking It Down: Revisiting Hamlin vs. Byron and the resulting fallout

Will Denny Hamlin, left, and William Byron be able to race each other clean the rest of the season, particularly in the Championship 4 race in the season finale at Phoenix? Photo: Getty Images.

Breaking It Down: Revisiting Hamlin vs. Byron and the resulting fallout

Could the bid for potential revenge overwhelm logic and sportsmanship, not only putting drivers in a bad light, but NASCAR as well?

Sunday’s EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway will, for better or worse, go down in the history books. The race had a little bit of everything, including a track record-setting 16 cautions, 36 lead changes, another week of major shake-ups in points, and drama between playoff rivals.

After the race, storylines ran rampant as fans tried to digest everything that had gone down, but one topic that caught everyone’s attention was the run-in with William Byron and Denny Hamlin.

The tension started on lap 262 when the drivers were in a battle for second place. Hamlin inadvertently squeezed Byron coming off of Turn 2, causing both drivers to lose a position. To the naked eye, it was hard to tell if Byron even hit the wall, but nonetheless, he continued on with no loss of speed or visible damage.

Damaged or not, it was a close call at the very least. Byron immediately expressed his displeasure by running Hamlin low down the backstretch. While his antics got fans out of their seats, it appeared as though the drivers had efficiently self-policed their issues with each other.

Or so it seemed.

Just six laps later, the caution came out for Hamlin’s teammate, Martin Truex Jr., who had lost a tire and spun coming off of Turn 4. As expected, the entire field slowed down to caution speed.

Everyone except for Byron, that is.

Instead, the Hendrick Motorsports driver chased Hamlin down and mercilessly punted his Joe Gibbs Racing rival off his nose, sending him spinning through the infield grass.

Hamlin, clearly livid by the situation, passed the field under caution to try and reassume his position. Instead, a game of cat and mouse ensued between him and Byron, where Byron nervously pulled ahead in fear of Hamlin retaliating, while an angry Hamlin rode his bumper, right within striking distance the entire time.

Ultimately, cooler heads prevailed and Hamlin declined to truly retaliate under caution. However, he continued to ride around in protest at the fact that Byron was not penalized, nor was he (Hamlin) awarded his spot back, either.

Although Hamlin's protest reached no avail during the race, he did pose an important question:

What is stopping someone from spinning a fellow championship contender out under caution during the championship race?

Well, NASCAR answered that question Tuesday with a big statement. Byron was docked 25 driver and owner points to go along with a hefty $50,000 fine. With such a hefty punishment, NASCAR made it clear that there is no place for Byron’s behavior.

When Byron received no penalty during the race, it seemed as though a dangerous precedent may have been set. Instead, an intimidating precedent has been set with Tuesday’s decision. Drivers now know that a cheap shot like Byron’s could have season-altering implications to the point standings, which is something no driver can afford this late in the season.

In terms of character, the move was a bad look for Byron. As much as retaliation is considered common practice in NASCAR, payback under caution is off-limits. It is a plain and simple violation of everyone’s safety, not to mention it’s the ultimate cheap shot, considering that everyone is abiding by pace car speed.

To make matters worse, Byron looks like a complete hypocrite for the move as well. At Darlington in the spring, Byron similarly squeezed Joey Logano into the wall on a restart. Logano retaliated by punting Byron for the win, which sent Byron into the wall and left him to limp to a 13th-place finish.

After the race, Byron had some choice words for Logano and even expressed that he did not deserve payback for racing Logano hard on the restart. It was one of the angriest moments of Byron’s career and he certainly milked it for all the sympathy he could get.

Yet, when the tables were turned, Byron reacted even worse than Logano for an even lighter squeeze. At only 24 years old, Byron clearly has some growing up to do. Lessons like this come with racing at the highest level, but these two instances put Byron’s youth on full display. To his credit, he is known as a clean driver by most of his peers, so recovering from this will rely mainly on his composure off of the track.

That said, Hamlin vowed to pay Byron back. If there’s one driver that’s made good on his promises of revenge it's Hamlin. After getting sent in the wall by Ross Chastain at Gateway this year, Hamlin said he would get the last laugh. Week after week, cameras would turn to the two drivers any time they got in close proximity, but Hamlin waited until what he felt was the perfect time.

Which in this case was Pocono, where he squeezed Chastain coming out of Turn 1, which sent Chastain from second place to out of the race in the blink of an eye.

Penalty or not, the ball is in Hamlin’s court as to whether or not he will punish Byron any further for his actions. If he does, things could get pretty ugly for Byron.

Already eight points below the cutline due to the penalty -- instead of being third had he not been penalized -- Byron cannot afford another bad run in the round of 12 if he hopes to advance. If Hamlin elects to get payback in the next two races, Byron’s championship hopes are effectively over.

And what happens if Byron bounces back and reaches the Championship 4 round, while Hamlin gets eliminated after the current Round of 12 or the upcoming semifinal Round of 8? Would Hamlin still seek payback on Byron in the championship race, preventing his rival from a legitimate shot at his first championship?

It really makes you wonder, doesn't it?

Just when these playoffs could not get any more unpredictable, a good old-fashioned rivalry has come to stir the pot even more. With Talladega this weekend, things are set to get crazy in the round of 12, and there’s certainly going to be plenty of eyes on the No. 11 car to see how he responds.

Texas Motor Speedway has struggled to attract fans for the last half-decade, and things don't look like they'll be getting better anytime soon. But somehow, some way, things have to change. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
NASCAR

The eyes of Texas are upon Texas Motor Speedway and its future

By Gregg Fielding
Will Denny Hamlin, left, and William Byron be able to race each other clean the rest of the season, particularly in the Championship 4 race in the season finale at Phoenix? Photo: Getty Images.
NASCAR

Breaking It Down: Revisiting Hamlin vs. Byron and the resulting fallout

By Austin Dickey
Chase Elliott didn't have much to smile about after Sunday's race at Texas leaves him just four points above the cutline with two races left in the second round of the playoffs. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
NASCAR

Elliott goes from being the Chase-d to the Chaser after Texas mishap

By Kirby Arnold
Tyler Reddick celebrates in victory lane after winning Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Auto Trader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
NASCAR

Tyler Reddick gets a consolation prize of sorts by winning Cup race at Texas

By Michael Eubanks
Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano lead the field on a pace lap prior to the start of Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Auto Trader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
NASCAR

What Drivers Said after Round of 12 opener at Texas Motor Speedway

By Michael Eubanks
Antron Brown, Ron Capps and Aaron Stanfield celebrate their wins in Sunday's Betway Nationals at zMAX Dragway in suburban Charlotte. Photo courtesy NHRA.
NHRA

NHRA: Antron Brown, Ron Capps, Aaron Stanfield are Charlotte winners (see VIDEOS)

By Jerry Bonkowski
AutotraderEchoPark500_2022
Extras

What time is it? It's time to check your weekend racing schedule

By Jay Wells
Chris Buescher celebrate after winning Saturday's NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)Photo 15 of 15
NASCAR

Breaking It Down: What happened at Bristol, but more importantly, WHY?

By Austin Dickey