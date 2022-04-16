Skip to main content
NASCAR post-practice VIDEOS: Briscoe, Kyle Busch, Reddick, Stenhouse, Rhodes

NASCAR post-practice VIDEOS: Briscoe, Kyle Busch, Reddick, Stenhouse, Rhodes

See what these drivers had to say about racing in the dirt this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway

See what these drivers had to say about racing in the dirt this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway

Here's post-practice interview videos of drivers and their comments on racing this weekend on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway.

First is NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Ben Rhodes, driver of the No. 99 ThorSport Toyota:

The next video features NASCAR Cup drivers Chase Briscoe, Kyle Busch and Tyler Reddick:

Last, NASCAR Cup driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. gives his take on racin' in the dirt:

We also are throwing in a photo of the cover of this weekend's race program at Bristol Motor Speedway. Nice job, folks!

Untitled-design---2022-04-09T144804-517-lg

Food City Bristol dirt race logo 2022
NASCAR

NASCAR post-practice VIDEOS: Briscoe, Kyle Busch, Reddick, Stenhouse, Rhodes

By Jerry Bonkowski2 minutes ago
A Lifetime In NASCAR podcast logo
NASCAR

Who's the greatest driver in NASCAR history? Find out on 'A Lifetime In NASCAR Podcast!'

By Jerry Bonkowski13 hours ago
Kyle Busch puts the pedal to the metal during practice for the Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
NASCAR

Breaking It Down: Getting down and dirty -- What to expect in Sunday's Dirt Race at Bristol

By Austin Dickey14 hours ago
A view of the track during last year’s NASCAR Cup Series Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
NASCAR

It's Time to Check Your (Racing) Schedule

By Jerry Bonkowski15 hours ago
One of the biggest crossover drivers was Fernando Alonso, who was arguably the most popular and watched driver in the 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500 in 2017. He was in contention to win until his car expired 21 laps from the finish line. Photo: Mark J. Rebilas / USA Today Sports.
IndyCar

Crossovers past and present: 10 notable drivers who made the switch between F1 and IndyCar (Part 1)

By Matthew KnellApr 15, 2022
Charles Leclerc did it again Sunday in Australia, taking his second GP in three starts this season. Photo: Jerome Miron / USA Today Sports
Formula One

Who'd have thought it: Ferrari is the team everyone else in F1 is chasing

By Gregg FieldingApr 11, 2022
Romain Grosjean - Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach - By_ Chris Owens_LargeImageWithoutWatermark_m53814
IndyCar

Second at Long Beach boosts Grosjean's confidence heading into month of May

By Kirby ArnoldApr 11, 2022
Enea Bastianini celebrates after Sunday's MotoGP win at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. He's the first two-time winner this season. Photo: Chuck Burton / USA Today Sports.
Extras

MotoGP Race at COTA Shows Current Greatness of the Sport

By Bryce KellyApr 11, 2022