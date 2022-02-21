Hendrick Motorsports Signs Chase Elliott to Five-Year Contract Extension

NASCAR’s most popular driver will continue to race for the same team through 2027.

Before Sunday’s Daytona 500, Hendrick Motorsports announced that the team had signed Chase Elliott to a five-year extension.

The extension will keep Elliott in the familiar No. 9 Chevy fans have been used to seeing the 26-year-old Georgia native compete in. Elliott won his first Cup Series race at Watkins Glen in 2018 with Hendrick. Two years later, he won the Cup Series title.

“I feel so fortunate to be in this position,” Elliott said in a press release. “I have a great team with leadership from Alan (Gustafson, crew chief) and the support of the best car owner and racing organization in the world.

"For me, there’s a lot of pride in driving for Hendrick Motorsports and having the opportunity to win races and compete for championships. We are capable of accomplishing a lot more and it starts today.”

The son of NASCAR legend Bill Elliott, Chase has won 13 races at the sport's highest level. Last season, he won the inaugural race at Circuit of Americas as well as the series’ return to Watkins Glen after being off the schedule for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Chase is a champion on and off the track,” team owner Rick Hendrick said. “His talent inside the race car is undeniable, and he’s just scratching the surface of what he can do.

"This is a young man who is mature beyond his years, comes from an incredible family, and is humble, hard-working and never takes anything for granted. As long as Chase is driving, we want him right here with Hendrick Motorsports. This is an exciting way to start the season, and we look forward to many, many more together.”

Two of Elliot’s Hendrick teammates also be with the team for at least the next two years. Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman are both signed through the end of the 2023 season. William Bryon’s current contract expires at the end of this season.