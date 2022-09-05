Video: Catch some of the top Southern 500 highlights in just over 2 minutes!

Erik Jones on Sunday did two things that haven't happened before in NASCAR history.

First, he brought the fabled No. 43 back to victory lane at Darlington on the same exact day that the legendary number first won there 55 years ago with Richard Petty behind the wheel.

Second, Jones became the first non-playoff driver to win the playoff opener since the playoff system was first introduced into the sport in 2004.

Check out a condensed version of some of the top highlights, courtesy of USA Network and NASCAR: