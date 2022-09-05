Skip to main content
Video: Catch some of the top Southern 500 highlights in just over 2 minutes!

Cars roar to the start of Sunday's Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. Photo courtesy NASCAR.

Video: Catch some of the top Southern 500 highlights in just over 2 minutes!

Courtesy of USA Network and NASCAR, watch some of the top highlights of Sunday's NASCAR Cup playoff opener, won by Erik Jones.

Erik Jones on Sunday did two things that haven't happened before in NASCAR history.

First, he brought the fabled No. 43 back to victory lane at Darlington on the same exact day that the legendary number first won there 55 years ago with Richard Petty behind the wheel.

Second, Jones became the first non-playoff driver to win the playoff opener since the playoff system was first introduced into the sport in 2004.

Check out a condensed version of some of the top highlights, courtesy  of USA Network and NASCAR:

Cars roar to the start of Sunday's Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. Photo courtesy NASCAR.
NASCAR

Video: Catch some of the top Southern 500 highlights in just over 2 minutes!

By Jerry Bonkowski
Scott McLaughlin is all smiles not just for winning Sunday's Grand Prix of Portland, but he's also still in contention for the IndyCar championship. Photo courtesy IndyCar / Joe Skibinski.
IndyCar

IndyCar VIDEO: Watch highlights of Portland race, McLaughlin win

By Jerry Bonkowski
Erik Jones celebrates in victory lane after winning Sunday's Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. Jones becomes the first driver in Cup playoff history to win the playoff opener but did not qualify for the playoffs in the same season. (Photo by Harold Hinson/HHP for Chevy Racing)
NASCAR

Deja vu of sorts: Jones puts No. 43 back in Darlington victory lane after 55 years

By Brian Eberly
Pole-sitter Scott McLaughlin celebrates his victory in Sunday's Grand Prix of Portland at Portland International Raceway. McLaughlin is in fifth place in the championship standings with one race remaining. (Photo by Michael L. Levitt/LAT for Chevy Racing)
IndyCar

IndyCar: Everything comes up roses for Team Penske's McLaughlin at Portland

By Michael Eubanks
Three generations of the McGaha drag racing family (from left): Chris, Mason and family patriarch Lester, who is crew chief for both his son's and grandson's cars. Photo courtesy Chris McGaha
NHRA

NHRA: McGaha family has high hopes for U.S. Nationals Pro Stock upset

By Michael Eubanks
Y_LxYjCz_400x400
Formula One

Bryce’s Bets: F1's Dutch Grand Prix

By Bryce Kelly
Alexander Rossi is leaving Andretti Autosport at season's end, but he would love to leave in the best way possible: with another win or two in the last two races. Photo: USA Today Sports / Marc Lebryk
IndyCar

Alexander Rossi looks to leave Andretti on a high note

By Michael Eubanks
It's rare that Alex Palou is seen without a smile. But in light of the drama with team owner Chip Ganassi and now what suddenly appears to be an uncertain future after supposedly signing a contract with McLaren for 2023 and beyond, there's not a lot for Palou to smile about until something is resolved. Photo: USA Today Sports / Mark J. Rebilas.
IndyCar

What will McLaren do with Alex Palou for 2023 -- if anything at all?

By Gregg Fielding