NHRA videos: See how drivers earned No. 1 qualifying spots for Sunday's final eliminations

See how Ron Capps took No. 1 in Funny Car, Brittany Force in Top Fuel, Erica Enders in Pro Stock and Eddie Krawiec in Pro Stock Motorcycle

Brittany Force is No. 1 heading into Sunday's final eliminations of the NHRA Summit Racing Equipment Nationals in Norwalk, Ohio. Photo courtesy NHRA.

Seeing is believing -- and there was lots to see in the videos of how the No. 1 qualifiers took the top spots for Sunday's final eliminations of the NHRA Summit Racing Equipment Nationals in Norwalk, Ohio.

Rain is in the forecast, unfortunately. If the race gets in -- or is delayed to Monday -- we'll give you a full recap of the event as well as the winners of the final rounds!

So without further adieu, here's videos of how the No. 1 qualifiers reached their lofty positions heading into Sunday's eliminations:

Ron Capps comes into Sunday's final eliminations of the NHRA Summit Racing Equipment Nationals No. 1 in Funny Car. Video courtesy NHRA.

Brittany Force comes into Sunday's NHRA final eliminations in Norwalk, Ohio, as the No. 1 qualifier in Top Fuel. Video courtesy NHRA.

Erica Enders comes into Sunday's final eliminations of the NHRA Summit Racing Equipment Nationals in Norwalk, Ohio. Video courtesy NHRA.

Eddie Krawiec bounced back to take the No. 1 qualifying spot heading into Sunday's final eliminations of the NHRA Summit Racing Equipment Nationals in Norwalk, Ohio. Video courtesy NHRA.

NHRA

By Jerry Bonkowski49 seconds ago
Ron Capps is shooting for his second straight win in Sunday's final eliminations of the NHRA Summit Racing Equipment Nationals in Norwalk, Ohio. Photo courtesy NHRA.
NHRA

NHRA: Capps, B. Force, Enders, Krawiec are No. 1 going into Sunday's eliminations at Norwalk

By Jerry Bonkowski57 minutes ago
