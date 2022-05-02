NHRA videos: See John Force, Mike Salinas and Steve Johnson win in 4-Wide Nationals
If you couldn't see it in-person at-track, here's the next best thing: videos of how the event winners triumphed Sunday in suburban Charlotte. All videos courtesy NHRA.
First off, here's the video of ageless and legendary John Force, three days before his 73rd birthday, earned the 155th Funny Car win of his illustrious career:
Next up, Mike Salinas roared to his own win in Top Fuel:
Last but not least, veteran Pro Stock Motorcycle rider Steve Johnson captures his second straight win, having also won last week at Houston.