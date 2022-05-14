NHRA videos: First round of qualifying for Virginia Nationals
Check out how Brittany Force, Matt Hagan and Angie Smith all broke the track record en route to becoming the No. 1 provisional qualifiers during Friday's session
Check out videos of how Brittany Force, Matt Hagan and Angie Smith all broke the track record en route to becoming the No. 1 provisional qualifiers during Friday's session (videos courtesy from NHRA).
First up is Brittany Force in Top Fuel:
Next is Funny Car and Matt Hagan taking the No. 1 spot:
Last, but not least, is Angie Smith riding to the provisional No. 1 in Pro Stock Motorcycle:
There's two more rounds of qualifying Saturday to set the field for Sunday's final eliminations.