KABLOOEY!!! John Force, Leah Pruett have HUGE explosions at NHRA finale in Pomona!

John Force lost the body on his car while Leah Pruett's motor goes KABOOM! and she STILL wins her opening round run vs. Alex Laughlin in Sunday's NHRA season finale.

There was some great racing action as the 2022 NHRA championships were decided in Sunday's Auto Club NHRA Finals at Auto Club Raceway in Pomona, California.

But there were also some heart-stopping moments, as well, particularly two that involved two of the sport's biggest stars, namely, the legendary and winningest driver in the sport's history, John Force, and Leah Pruett, otherwise known as Mrs. Tony Stewart, as in NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart.

Check out the two KABLOOEY incidents back-to-back, with Force's massive body explosion, followed by Pruett's motor that went BOOM! Videos courtesy Nitro Alley via Fox Sports.

