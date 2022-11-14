NHRA Videos -- We've got LOTS of the 2022 champs

Sunday was practically two seasons wrapped up into one.

First was deciding the 2022 NHRA champions in Top Fuel, Funny Car and Pro Stock Motorcycle. Erica Enders had already clinched Pro Stock two weeks ago in Las Vegas.

The other end of the season was the final race of the season -- aptly named the NHRA World Finals -- at Auto Club Raceway in Pomona, California (the facility will be renamed to In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip starting next season).

As we put the wraps on the 22-race schedule, we thought we'd post several videos from Sunday. And these are the kind of gifts that keep on giving: you can keep watching them during the long, cold winter and keep your cockles and heart warm until the new season roles around next March.

So without further adieu, here's the championship-clinching runs for the new champs in Sunday's race, as well as some great post-race interviews of the best in each class of the 2022 season.

Enjoy!

TOP FUEL: Brittany Force loses the round, but still clinches championship

FUNNY CAR: Ron Capps captures his third career championship!

Last but not least, here's Matt Smith clinching his fourth career Pro Stock Motorcycle championship

And then there are the post-race interviews, in order: Brittany Force, Ron Capps, Matt and Angie Smith.

We hope you enjoyed these interviews. We had hoped to have additional video interviews with Sunday's race winners, Austin Prock, Cruz Pedregon and Greg Anderson, but there were some technical glitches from the NHRA media site that prevented us from downloading those interviews.

We'll give it another try Monday and if we get the technical gremlins figured out, please check back and see if we were able to add the missing videos of Sunday's race winners.

Thanks!