NHRA: Will Robert have the 'Hight' advantage for fourth career Funny Car championship?

The NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Funny Car Series season wraps up this weekend with a trio of drivers hungry to claim the coveted Wally in the season finale at the famed Auto Club Raceway at Pomona.

There’s a solid chance the headline on Sunday afternoon is something like “Robert takes it to new Hights in Pomona as he claims his fourth world crown.” Robert Hight came into this weekend with a 61-point advantage over defending series champion Ron Capps and a 63-point lead over Matt Hagan.

It won’t be an easy task though, as the trio has combined for six of the last eight world titles in the class and Capps is looking to become the first back-to-back Funny Car champ in 20 years.

The finale is also points-and-a-half, meaning both Capps and Hagan could get to within two rounds of Hight if they close the gap to less than 60 points during qualifying.

“We know things can turn in a hurry, but we’re really focused on getting every qualifying point we can,” Hight said. “We’re not overlooking anything. You’ve got to make four perfect qualifying runs and then do that four more times on race day.

"These are three of the best cars in the country and we’re all going to be running quick. We’re going to have to make perfect runs. It is crazy how close all of this is.”

After a disappointing 2021, Hight has taken things to the next level this season with eight wins, 12 final round appearances and six No. 1 qualifiers at the helm of the 11,000-horsepower Auto Club Chevy, becoming just the third Funny Car driver to win that many races in a season.

Hight has won six times in his career at Auto Club Raceway, but only one has come in the Auto Club Finals, and that was back in 2007. However, he does have three runner-up results (2011, 2017 and 2019) and last year earned the No. 1 qualifier. He also holds the track record for Funny Car speed at 336.99 mph, which he set in 2018.

“I can’t wait to get it going," he said earlier this week. "I’m battling with two great drivers, and we’ve battled all season long. I knew it was going to be this way and it’s been great racing all season long.

“The truth is, we’re focused and we’re going to try to get our ninth win. It’s going to take eight perfect runs to get the job done. If we win the race, we’re the champs and we’ll get to celebrate, and that’s how I want it to play out.”

If Hight hoists the Wally on Sunday afternoon, it will mark his fourth world championship and put him in elite company along with his boss, John Force, as well as Kenny Bernstein and Don “the Snake” Prudhomme as the only Funny Car drivers in history to have won as many as four titles.

After two qualifying rounds on Friday, the final two rounds of qualifying will take place on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET and 6:00 p.m. ET. Final eliminations are scheduled for 4 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Television coverage includes a recap of qualifying action on FS1 at 2:00 p.m. ET. on Sunday, leading into live coverage of eliminations at 4:00 p.m. ET. Stay tuned to Auto Racing Digest during the weekend for comprehensive coverage of the Auto Club NHRA Finals at the legendary Auto Club Raceway at Pomona.