F1 News: Williams Put To Bed Rumours Of Porsche Buyout

It looks as though the rumoured partnership between Williams F1 and Porsche will not come to fruition after a spokesperson from the team speaks out.

After rumours that Porsche were looking to partner with Williams F1 team surfaced over the weekend, the Wantage-based constructor has responded, denying any involvement with the German manufacturer.

The Formula E Instagram page of Porsche was completely rebooted over the weekend with only a single video published to the page. This video was left to tease fans of the brand, and certain viewers dived deeper into the individual frames of what was left.

Some thought they could see the silhouette of Frank Williams, the founder of the Williams F1 team, and believed this was an Easter egg left by Porsche to notify fans of an impending partnership.

“Start your engines. Something big is coming,” the caption spelt, with a release date for whatever news they have coming being that of todays.

Unfortunately, Motorsport Week has been told by a spokesperson of Williams that this is false:

“The rumours that Williams Racing is up for sale are inaccurate. “We are open to any discussions regarding the supply of engines with manufacturers from 2026 when the new engine regulations come in. “We are happy with our relationship with Mercedes [who has supplied Williams with engines since 2014] and appreciate all their efforts.”

Like Audi, Porsche is also looking to enter the sport in 2026 when regulations change severely. They were previously talking with Red Bull, but these exchanges broke down in late 2022.

With James Vowles stepping up as team principal after leaving Mercedes, we're looking forward to what will come from the legendary team.