Daniel Ricciardo Post Proves While We'll Miss Him So Much

"Stayed for the dance moves"

Daniel Ricciardo has posted a video to social media proving why the F1 world will miss him. 

It was announced part way through the 2022 season that Daniel Ricciardo would be parting ways with McLaren at the end of the year. Since the news was announced there was a huge amount of speculation over where the Australian driver would go next. However, the weeks went on with no news and it became apparent that Ricciardo was unlikely to secure a permanent seat for the 2023 season. 

After the end of the 2022 season, Red Bull confirmed that they had signed Ricciardo as a reserve driver for 2023, so we will still see him at the track but not as often as we would like. 

Ricciardo very quickly became a fan favourite on Netflix's 'Drive To Survive' for his hilarious sense of humour and huge smile. Ricciardo shared a video to his Instagram of him singing in his car to celebrate the New Year. He captioned the video: 

"I will continue to butcher beautiful melodies. Happy ‘23"

As the video goes on Ricciardo starts to break out the dance moves and it's safe to say fans loved it. Go Pro commented:

"Came for the singing, stayed for the dance move"

A fan commented saying Ricciardo just keeps getting better, they wrote:

"He just keeps getting better now he’s listening to Zach Bryan"

Another follower responded to the fun video writing:

"Daniel listening to Zach Bryan is already the best thing of 2023"

Someone else picked up on the dirt bikes in the background. Ricciardo is clearly making the most of the winter break.

"Zach Bryan, dirt bikes in the back and an empty road ahead?! Living the dream"

Since the news of Ricciardo joining Red Bull was confirmed, many have questioned the future for Sergio Perez. One fan joked about this saying:

"Daniel cruising his way to the red bull 2nd seat if checo gets pipey to max"

Although we will not be seeing Ricciardo as much as we are used to, we can't wait to see him back at the track with the 2023 season kicking off with the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday 5th March. 

