F1 Car Performance Compared to Other Formula Open-Wheeled Race Cars

F1 fans often wonder what the difference is between a Formula 1 car and the other Formula race cars and now Twitter account, F1 Data Analysis, has posted to their followers to show the difference between all of the variations.

Generally speaking F1 drivers will usually start out in karting and will then work their way up through some of the Formula's to eventually be able to compete in F1.

Starting with Formula 4, F1 Data Analysis, share that:

"Engine: several road car engines, 160hp. "Mass: 570kg "Width: 1750mm "Wheelbase: 2750mm "6 Gears, 0-100km/h: 3.5s. Top speed: 250km/h (in low-drag spec) "Small, lightweight, raw: despite the road-car power, it would still destroy supercars in most circuits"

The next step up from Formula 4 is Formula 3 where the cars already have significant changes.

"Engine: 3.4l V6 N/A 380hp. "Mass: 550kg. "6 Gears, 0-100km/h: 3.1s, 0-200km/h: 7.8s. Top speed: 300km/h (in low-drag spec). Max lateral acceleration: 2.6g. Max braking acceleration: 1.9g [low, but official value] "A big step from F4: similar mass but over twice the power"

Formula 2 is where we start to see the future of Formula 1 being introduced. Logan Sargeant, who is joining the 2023 F1 grid is just one example of this. Formula 2 cars have:

"Engine: 3.4l V6 Turbo 620hp. "Mass: 755kg. "6 Gears, 0-100km/h: 2.9s, 0-200km/h: 6.6s, Top speed: 335km/h (in low-drag spec), Max lateral acceleration: 3.5g, Max braking acceleration: 3.9g. "The game gets serious: almost unmatched downforce/mass and power/mass ratios"

And finally, Formula 1 cars have:

"Engine: 1.6l V6 Turbo ~1000hp. "Mass: 798kg. "8 Gears, 0-100km/h: 2.2s, 0-200km/h: 4.4s, Top speed: 350km/h (in low-drag spec), Max lateral acceleration: 6.0g, Max braking acceleration: 6.0g. "The queen of open-wheel racing: the downforce/mass ratio is unmatched"

The main difference that we see over the Formulas is that the weight gets considerably higher and so the aerodynamic surface area is larger. This, in turn, increases downforce.