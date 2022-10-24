F1 Fans Blow Up Over Apple CEO For "Lamest Checkered Flag Wave" At Austin GP

After all of what went on at the Austin Grand Prix yesterday, fans have picked up on the moment which was only shown for a couple of seconds, of the Apple CEO, Tim Cook, waving the chequered flag.

Viewers were quick to post to social media about the moment where Cook looked "bored" as the F1 cars raced over the line. @f1trolls_ wrote:

"That was the lamest checkered flag waive I've seen in my life"

The Austin GP ended with Max Verstappen taking the win and therefore the 2022 Constructors' Championship title for Red Bull. There were many talking points of the race, such as Carlos Sainz's early exit after a collision with Mercedes driver, George Russell, at turn one; many drivers receiving track limits warnings; and the contact between Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll that led to Stroll's retirement from the race.

However, @f1trolls_ were not the only ones to focus on the small moment with Cook and run with it.

@indy44 jokingly commented on the wave, comparing it to an Apple update. They wrote:

"That flag wave was as slow as an iPhone update"

Another Twitter user, @MagroLeandro, took a similar jab at the Apple CEO, writing:

"Tim Cook waving the checkered flag with the same energy he manages Apple these days."

There were many other users calling for the 'waving of the chequered flag' to be done by fans of the sport, one even mentioned a raffle where the money goes to charity, so who knows, maybe the FIA will pick up on that! @MB07_ wrote: