The 1991 Ferrari 643 is expected to go for over €3 million at auction.

It's rare you get an opportunity to purchase an F1 car, however, now is your chance to take home one of the Ferrari 643 models from 1991, which is set to go up for auction. Although this is not one of the best performing F1 cars, it is definitely one of the most iconic as it is what spurred on the split between four-time champion Alain Prost and Ferrari.

The car, designed by Ferrari technical director Steve Nichols and chief designer Jean-Claude Migeot, will be going up for auction with Sotheby's. The Ferrari 643 was driven by French drivers Alain Prost and Jean Alesi, and Italian driver Gianni Morbidelli in 1991.

The 643 was built after the team had multiple issues with the 642 and Prost urged the team to rebuild it. The 643 produced 710 horsepower at 13,800 rpm, and had a seven-speed semi-automatic gearbox.

Four-time champion Prost (three-time champion at the time) was less than impressed with the car and led to the bitter split between the Frenchman and Ferrari.

Prost said about the car at the time:

"I've never driven such a bad car. Yesterday with a full tank of gas we noticed that the steering locks up completely in big curves, that's a very serious mechanical problem which has worsened during the season. "Competing in a Grand Prix in these conditions is very trying, I did not feel like an F1 driver, because a good truck driver with big arm could have done just as well."

The model up for auction is chassis number 127 and was driven by Alesi who proved it wasn't completely unsuccessful. During his first time out in the car, he qualified in sixth place and finished fourth.

The 643 will be going up for auction in Paris on 1st February and Sotheby's has estimated that it will achieve over €3 million.