F1 News: 2023 Alpine A523 Imagined With Striking New Livery Ahead Of Reveal

This livery is one for the books.

Alpine announced earlier today that the 2023 A523 F1 car and fans are already speculating over what it will look like. 

One fan and designer has created what they think the new livery should be. Stefan Clift Designs shared the renders to Twitter, writing:

"Happy to announce that my @AlpineF1Team livery design is now available to download! You can find it up on RaceDepartment now!"

As soon as the news was announced that the A523 will be unveiled on 16th February, fans were calling for the team to remove the pink from the livery. One fan wrote:

"Get rid of the pink please"

Well, we don't know if Alpine will have answered this fans wishes, however, Stefan Clift Designs has. Their design has a blue and black theme with a more matte blue than the 2022 cars metallic finish. The design shows a completely blacked out cockpit with a blue nose. The blue wraps up the side of the car to the rear and over the shark fin with the large 'A' Alpine logo over the top in white.

The launch of the A523 will come three days after Aston Martin launch their 2023 F1 car on 13th February.

The 2023 season will begin with the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday 5th March with the pre-season testing the week before.

