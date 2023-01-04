Alpine have revealed the launch date of the 2023 A523 F1 car will be the 16th February 2023.

In a recent social media post, the team have said:

"It's nearly time to meet the A523... Save the date 16.02.23"

No further details have been released other than that the unveiling will take place in London. We are waiting for a full statement from the team with more details.

This is just three days later than the release of the new Aston Martin AMR23 which is set to be released on 13th February 2023.

Alpine are heading into the 2023 season as an all French team with their new driver line-up of Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly. It was revealed earlier in 2022 that Gasly would be leaving the Red Bull family and AlphaTauri team to take Fernando Alonso's spot on the team, after he decided to move to Aston Martin.

The French team had a good battle with McLaren during 2022 and managed to come fourth in the constructor's championship behind Mercedes. Ocon came eighth in the driver's championship with 92 points, and Alonso came ninth with 81 points.

Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi has spoken about the teams 2022 season and how they are looking going into the 2023 season. Rossi explained:

"I mean, it's always better to finish P4 than P5, no doubt. “At the beginning of the season, the goal was to put a new structure in place, which we did, that structure was supposed to deliver innovations, upgrades throughout the entire season, to be more competitive, which we did, which culminate, ultimately in a better position, which we are very close to be doing. "So, it is important, not just financially but also for the momentum. We said we would try and progress every year to catch up as much as we can with the top teams. It's important not to miss the first step. Hopefully, we're going to get there."

The 2023 season starts with the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday 5th March with the pre-season testing the week before.