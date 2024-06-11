F1 News: Alpine Chief Responds To Esteban Ocon Canadian GP Outburst
Alpine F1 driver Esteban Ocon was visibly infuriated after the Canadian Grand Prix due to a late team order that saw him dropping a position to his teammate, Pierre Gasly, just two laps before the race ended. Despite his adherence to the team's directive, the French driver was upset as the team did not revert the positions before crossing the finish line, leaving him losing ninth place.
Ocon expressed his dissatisfaction explicitly, stating:
“I am happy for the team to be able to score with both cars, but the order should be reversed on that occasion.
“I got the instructions to let Pierre past with two laps to go to catch Daniel [Ricciardo] who was two and a half seconds in front and too fast for us. So the call was nonsense.
“I’ve done my part of the job, which is being a team player. I’ve always respected the instructions I’ve been given. It’s always been the case and I’ve never done anything different in my career.
“I’ve done my part of the job and not the team today, and it is very sad.”
In response to Ocon's outburst, Alpine team principal Bruno Famin justified the contentious decision. The rationale provided focused on the broader tactical needs of the team, especially given Ocon's power management issues during the race, which were critically affecting his and the team’s performance. Famin detailed the situation, explaining, as quoted by GPBlog:
"We did it in the interest of the team. Esteban was suffering a bit from the power management, he was consuming quite a lot of power. And then we had two Haas cars trying to overtake us from behind. Esteban was holding everyone up, at least it was easy to see that on TV, so there was a risk that the two Haas would pass us. And that's why we gave that instruction. But you know, drivers always say things at the end of the race, but the next day we talk about it and they think differently."
Despite the frustration aired by Ocon, Famin stressed the absence of any serious internal conflict and downplayed the significance of the heated moment:
"There is no real friction. They are drivers and when we ask them, whoever, to give up their position to their teammate, it is generally not easy."