F1 fans saw the exciting introduction of the Miami Grand Prix this year and are eagerly awaiting the debut of the Las Vegas Grand Prix next year. The sport has been rapidly increasing in popularity in the USA and Austin's Circuit of the Americas (COTA) has been vital in this.

COTA arrived on the F1 calendar in 2012 after a number of years without a race in America. The track, which was built for the F1, has now become a highlight for many drivers and fans and has had its contract extended to 2026.

Mercedes F1 Press Image - Austin GP

The 2021 Austin Grand Prix was a big step forward in F1 cracking America with many drivers and team principals acknowledging that the carnival-style event was much bigger than previous years.

With the Austin GP starting tomorrow, it is expected to have a record-breaking number of fans with 440,000 tickets sold for the whole weekend.

Bobby Epstein, COTA boss, told ESPN:

"This year's the best yet. We sold out almost immediately."

Epstein went on to explain that he thinks the success of COTA played a large part in the sport expanding in the USA and the additions of the Miami GP and Las Vegas GP.

"We're really proud of what we've accomplished and how the fans have recognised the efforts here. The sport was in Indy for a bit, but realistically that's for the Indy 500 and IndyCar, that's their home stadium. "We built this place for Formula One. We gave it its first home in the States, certainly the first in this century or in the last 30, 40 years. I hope it led to a lot of the success that's happened.

The Austin GP is going to mix the F1 race and other supporting racing events with a festival. This years spectators are set to see Ed Sheeran and Green Day headlining the musical events, and the exciting addition of Turn 6 grandstand.