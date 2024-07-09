F1 News: Aston Martin Announces Key Former Ferrari Director Signing
The Aston Martin Formula One team has made a significant move by appointing Enrico Cardile as their new Chief Technical Officer. Set to join the team in 2025, Cardile will be based at the team's Silverstone headquarters in the UK and brings with him a wealth of experience from his nearly two-decade tenure at Ferrari, where he served as the Technical Director for Chassis and Aerodynamics.
Lawrence Stroll, Executive Chairman of Aston Martin, expressed his enthusiasm for Cardile's arrival, stating in a press release from the team:
"I would like to welcome Enrico to Aston Martin Aramco as we look to reinforce the technical leadership team ahead of significant regulation changes in 2026. I am thrilled that we continue to attract world-class talent to our team.
"Enrico shares my motivation to be successful in F1 and will have all the resources available to him to realise that ambition. Together with Andy Cowell joining as Group CEO in October and our existing leaders we are creating a formidable team."
Mike Krack, Team Principal at Aston Martin, also praised the new appointment, stating:
"I am delighted to welcome Enrico to Aston Martin Aramco. Enrico has nearly 20 years of experience at Ferrari and will offer a fresh perspective to our technical strategy.
"This is a key appointment for the team as we build towards the new 2026 regulations – an important next step on our journey."
From his side, Enrico Cardile expressed eagerness about his new role and the opportunities ahead.
"I'm looking forward to joining Aston Martin Aramco. The ambition and desire are clear and it is a unique opportunity to be part of that journey.
"This is a personal and professional challenge and I look forward to working with the team to bring success to this iconic brand."