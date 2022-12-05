F1 News: Aston Martin reveal there will be "significant differences" in 2023 car

Aston Martin's Dan Fallows has explained there will be significant differences in the team's AMR23 machine, which will make its debut in a few months.

The Silverstone-based squad showed an impressive rate of development last year, recovering from a disastrous start in Bahrain to being capable of scoring consistent points.

Despite this upward trajectory, Aston Martin still finished in an uninspiring 7th place in the standings.

Considering the investment put into the team in recent seasons, they will be disappointed to have achieved worse results than when they raced under the 'Force India' (and later 'Racing Point') name.

Sebastian Vettel's arrival in 2021 symbolised the excitement surrounding the Aston project, but this anticipation has not translated into results.

That said, there is reason to be optimistic about the team's long-term potential.

Aston Martin has signed a variety of high-profile engineers from rival teams in the last 18 months, including former Red Bull employee Dan Fallows.

As quoted by racer.com, Fallows has revealed the team will introduce significant changes for 2023:

"What we're trying to do next year is to take a very aggressive development strategy but build on those lessons from last year.

"There is a limit to what we can do with the current rules...

"Within the envelope of rules we have, then yes, there are significant differences on the AMR23."

Aston Martin has drastically changed its philosophy since the start of 2022, lacking confidence in the potential of its first iteration of the AMR22.

The influence of Dan Fallows and Eric Blandin (former Mercedes aerodynamicist) will be far more pronounced in next year's Aston Martin machine.

With this increased input, there will be a greater expectation for the team to perform and establish itself as a team on the ascendancy.

There is no guarantee that Aston Martin will find success next season, but it seems clear that the British squad is willing to take risks over the winter period to climb up the field.