Skip to main content

F1 News: Aston Martin reveals plan to "deliver a frontrunning car" in 2023

Aston Martin is under pressure to deliver.

Aston Martin understands the importance of delivering a front-running car, says team principal Mike Krack, as the team looks to maximise Fernando Alonso's talent. 

The Double World Champion can undoubtedly prove an invaluable asset for Aston Martin in the coming years, as outlined by his impressive performances since his F1 comeback. 

However, the arrival of this talent will also introduce elevated pressure on the British squad and their development for the 2023 season. 

Sebastian Vettel's retirement from Formula 1 - at least to some degree - was influenced by the team's lack of competitiveness in the 2021 and 2022 campaigns.

Lance Monaco

If Aston Martin is to avoid repeating this outcome with an all-time great like Fernando Alonso, they must deliver strong machinery.

Mike Krack has discussed the correct approach ahead of next year, in addition to the importance of working effectively with Alonso:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I wouldn't rule out the possibility that there are ample years ahead together if we can make the progress we need with the competitiveness of the car. 

"We underperformed as a team last season, and this season, we know we must deliver a frontrunning car.

vettell

"The most important thing is to be transparent and honest. Fernando [Alonso] is a straight talker.

"But it's also important to remember that drivers like Fernando have only achieved what they have because they keep asking questions - they keep pushing, they keep wanting more."

"We need to be prepared; we need to be able to anticipate what he's going to ask for.

"What ideas might we have? What might he want from the car? What processes might he like the team to have in place?"

Aston Martin's recovery was reasonably impressive last season, as the British squad slowly climbed up the field after a catastrophic first few rounds. 

Despite these glimpses of potential, the Silverstone-based team must demand more from itself if they are to fight at the front of Formula 1. 

seb lance
News

F1 News: Aston Martin reveals plan to "deliver a frontrunning car" in 2023

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
USATSI_19288851_168396005_lowres
News

F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Reflects On Difficult 2022 Season - "Some Results Still Felt Like Victories"

By Lydia Mee
220003-japanese-gp-thursday
News

F1 News: Charles Leclerc On Relationship With Rival Max Verstappen - "Definitely Become More Intense"

By Lydia Mee
SI202205290893_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Red Bull Keen For Mercedes And Ferrari To Know Of 2026 Engine Plans - "Do It Very Well Or Not At All"

By Lydia Mee
SI202211121048_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb (1)
News

F1 News: Sky Sports Pundit Shares Highlight Of 2022 Season - "Didn't Buckle Under Pressure"

By Lydia Mee
M314683 (1)
News

F1 News: Mercedes Confirms W14 Design For 2023 Season With Porpoising Issue Fixed

By Lydia Mee
USATSI_19264998_168396005_lowres
News

F1 News: Daniel Ricciardo Helped Lando Norris Deal With The "Mentality" of Racing - "Struggled A Lot"

By Lydia Mee
USATSI_19289293_168396005_lowres
News

F1 News: McLaren Reveals Why They Struggled So Much in 2022 Season

By Lydia Mee