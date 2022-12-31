F1 News: Aston Martin reveals plan to "deliver a frontrunning car" in 2023

Aston Martin understands the importance of delivering a front-running car, says team principal Mike Krack, as the team looks to maximise Fernando Alonso's talent.

The Double World Champion can undoubtedly prove an invaluable asset for Aston Martin in the coming years, as outlined by his impressive performances since his F1 comeback.

However, the arrival of this talent will also introduce elevated pressure on the British squad and their development for the 2023 season.

Sebastian Vettel's retirement from Formula 1 - at least to some degree - was influenced by the team's lack of competitiveness in the 2021 and 2022 campaigns.

If Aston Martin is to avoid repeating this outcome with an all-time great like Fernando Alonso, they must deliver strong machinery.

Mike Krack has discussed the correct approach ahead of next year, in addition to the importance of working effectively with Alonso:

"I wouldn't rule out the possibility that there are ample years ahead together if we can make the progress we need with the competitiveness of the car.

"We underperformed as a team last season, and this season, we know we must deliver a frontrunning car.

"The most important thing is to be transparent and honest. Fernando [Alonso] is a straight talker.

"But it's also important to remember that drivers like Fernando have only achieved what they have because they keep asking questions - they keep pushing, they keep wanting more."

"We need to be prepared; we need to be able to anticipate what he's going to ask for.

"What ideas might we have? What might he want from the car? What processes might he like the team to have in place?"

Aston Martin's recovery was reasonably impressive last season, as the British squad slowly climbed up the field after a catastrophic first few rounds.

Despite these glimpses of potential, the Silverstone-based team must demand more from itself if they are to fight at the front of Formula 1.