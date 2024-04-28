F1 News: Big Change Coming to Cars With Fan Experience Upgrade
Formula 1 is set to introduce new rear-facing cameras at the Spanish Grand Prix, improving the fan viewing experience with chase cam footage to show exactly how far away the chasing car is. This modification aims to offer a clearer, unobstructed perspective of the race dynamics from behind the vehicles.
In a move designed to boost fan engagement and encapsulate more of the racing intensity, Formula 1 has approved the addition of new rear-facing cameras on cars starting from the Barcelona race this June. This development is part of ongoing efforts to integrate advanced technology that enhances the overall broadcast quality and viewer experience such as AI integrations, communication upgrades, and now new camera angles.
These new cameras will be mounted on top of the rear crash structure, a position that promises an expansive and unobstructed view of any chasing cars. Previously, cameras have been placed on top of the cockpit, but this new angle will give an unobstructed shot of the action going on without anything being blocked by the rear wing or engine cover.
This initiative is expected to replicate the dramatic visuals typical of close-range, wheel-to-wheel action seen in racing leagues like the Porsche Supercup, where cameras capture heart-racing proximity between competing cars.
These new camera angles should be making their first showing at the weekend of the Spanish Grand Prix, June 22 and 23.