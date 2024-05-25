F1Briefings

F1 News: Carlos Sainz Could Lose Out on P3 - Summoned to Stewards

Carlos Sainz is under scrutiny for potentially impeding Alex Albon during the Monaco GP qualifiers, putting his P3 start position in jeopardy.

Nov 15, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Scuderia Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz Jr. of Spain during media availabilities at Las Vegas Strip Circuit. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Sainz might have his P3 start at the Monaco Grand Prix compromised following a steward's investigation into a potential impeding incident during the qualifying session. The incident, involving Alex Albon at Turn 15 in Q1, has prompted an official review, which could alter Sainz's standing before the race begins.

During the qualifying rounds, Sainz managed to secure a third-place start behind his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc and Mclaren's rising star Oscar Piastri. Despite this achievement, his performance has not gone without controversy. The alleged impeding episode during Q1 captured the attention of race officials, setting the stage for a post-qualifying investigation. This review could potentially displace Sainz from his P3 position, depending on the outcome.

Carlos Sainz expressed mixed feelings about his results, despite the significant improvement over the weekend.

It was an improvement for me. I've been struggling all weekend with confidence and feeling with the car, so overall to step it up and be P3 is a step forward," Sainz commented on his qualifying performance. "I'm not entirely happy because I wish I could have been fighting for pole position but the truth is Charles has been doing an outstanding job," Sainz added.

Despite the difficulties, Sainz showed optimism regarding his race-day strategy in Monaco, a street circuit known for its narrow layouts and limited overtaking opportunities. “It's just a matter of track position here and we lost it with not a great Qualy position," he observed.

“I looked very quick on the long runs. For some reason, I've been struggling on the short runs but the long runs have been better. I’m confident tomorrow the pace on the long run will be good.”

The qualifying session overall was fraught with notable moments. Charles Leclerc snagged the pole in a commanding fashion despite experiencing issues with his pedal box. Meanwhile, prominent drivers like Fernando Alonso and Sergio Perez, faced elimination in Q1. Max Verstappen also struggled with persistent issues in his RB20, finishing P6 on the grid.

The final determination by the stewards will be crucial for Sainz as he aims to capitalize on his high qualifying position. With race strategies taking on increased importance due to the track’s challenging overtaking dynamics and the healthy internal competition at Ferrari, the outcome of the investigation could have significant implications for the Spaniard.

