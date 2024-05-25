Monaco Qualifying Results: Charles Leclerc Takes Pole Position For Home Race
Charles Leclerc has secured pole position for the Monaco Grand Prix tomorrow. Joining the Monegasque driver at the front of the grid are Oscar Piastri and Carlos Sainz who will start the iconic race from second and third position on the grid, respectively.
What happened during Monaco Qualifying?
Q1
16 minutes to go: All drivers apart from both of the Ferrari's are out on track. Lewis Hamilton is the first to put in a flying run with a time of 1:12.954.
12 minutes to go: The Race Stewards note an incident between Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon. The latter potentially impeded the former.
10 minutes to go: Stewards confirm the incident between Albon and Sainz will be investigated after the session.
5 minutes to go: Yuki Tsunoda, Daniel Ricciardo, Logan Sargeant, Valtteri Bottas, and Zhou Guanyu are currently in the elimination zone.
Out in O1
1. Fernando Alonso
2. Logan Sargeant
3. Sergio Perez
4. Valtteri Bottas
5. Zhou Guanyu
Q2
10 minutes to go: Carlos Sainz is currently fastest with a 1:11.177 ahead of Max Verstappen and Yuki Tsunoda.
8 minutes to go: Nico Hulkenberg will be investigated after the session for potentially impeding Esteban Ocon on a flying lap.
5 minutes to go: Lance Stroll, Alex Albon, Kevin Magnussen, Nico Hulkenberg, and Daniel Ricciardo are currently in the elimination zone.
4 minutes to go: Just as Oscar Piastri puts in the fastest time, the Australian driver reports that he has hit the wall. Luckily for the driver, it is just a graze with no major damage done.
Out in Q2
1. Esteban Ocon
2. Nico Hulkenberg
3. Daniel Ricciardo
4. Lance Stroll
5. Kevin Magnussen
Q3
9 minutes to go: Charles Leclerc reports that "something moved under the pedals". However, he goes and takes provisional pole anyway.
6 minutes to go: Max Verstappen continues to have issues with the RB20. He said to Red Bull:
"Still same issues in five and 10."
Monaco GP Qualifying Results
1. Charles Leclerc
2. Oscar Piastri
3. Carlos Sainz
4. Lando Norris
5. George Russell
6. Max Verstappen
7. Lewis Hamilton
8. Yuki Tsunoda
9. Alex Albon
10. Pierre Gasly
11. Esteban Ocon
12. Nico Hulkenberg
13. Daniel Ricciardo
14. Lance Stroll
15. Kevin Magnussen
16. Fernando Alonso
17. Logan Sargeant
18. Sergio Perez
19. Valtteri Bottas
20. Zhou Guanyu