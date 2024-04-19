F1 News: Charles Leclerc Reveals Damage That 'Compromised' Sprint Qualifying
Charles Leclerc faced an uphill battle in Shanghai's sprint qualifying after a tricky start compromised his car setup. The Ferrari driver's initial aggressive approach following an aquaplaning incident left his steering bent, impacting his performance.
The Chinese Grand Prix sprint race unfolded with high drama under shifting weather conditions, impacting strategies and outcomes across the grid. During the final session (SQ3) which saw drivers grappling with a wet track, Charles Leclerc, the Ferrari contender, encountered significant hurdles that marred his qualifying prospects.
The session began ominously with intermediate tires donned by all as persistent rain continued to dampen the circuit. Leclerc, known for his aggressive driving style, aimed to capitalize early but suffered due to the tricky conditions. He explained the challenge right from the outset, where an attempt to push hard led to an off-track escapade that nearly ended his qualifying prematurely.
"The very first out lap was extremely tricky, and it was very difficult to switch on the tyres. I tried to be a bit aggressive but obviously I lost it out of turn 8. That compromised our quali because then the steering wheel was a little bit bent," said Leclerc, conveying his frustrations post-session.
Despite managing to bring his car back to the pits with minimal damage, the incident had a lasting impact. The steering misalignment was a subtle yet critical setback, making precision handling a challenge—a key factor in navigating a rain-soaked Shanghai International Circuit effectively.
Reflecting on the session's challenges and his performance, Leclerc conveyed a sentiment of dissatisfaction. His ongoing efforts to perfect tire management on dry tracks showed promising signs, hinting at potential improvements in race conditions.
"All in all I don't think there were any miracles. There wasn't much more we could have done. Obviously on my side again I didn't maximize qualifying which I'm not happy with," Leclerc added, expressing his critical self-assessment.
"If I have to look at the positives, it's that I think on the dry I did some big steps forward and on that I'm happy because I've been working a lot on the preparation of the tyres on the dry and it seems to be paying off for today at least. But let's see tomorrow, the race will be longer."
The event also saw notable performances and incidents from other drivers—Max Verstappen's deleted lap times due to going off-track highlighted the session's challenges. Meanwhile, young talents like Lando Norris seized the moment, clinching pole position against the odds with Lewis Hamilton say behind him in P2 for the sprint race start.