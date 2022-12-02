Skip to main content
F1 News: Chinese GP cancelled, Portugal's Portimao among possible replacements

The Chinese GP will not go ahead.

Following months of speculation about the Chinese GP's future in F1, confirmation on its cancellation for the 2023 season has now arrived. 

The continuation of China's strict covid policies was always perceived as an obstacle to the venue's slot on the 2023 calendar. 

Given the size of the Chinese market - alongside Zhou Guanyu's presence in F1 - there was optimism that the situation could resolve itself before the start of 2023. 

Regrettably, this has not been the case, meaning the Shanghai International Circuit will be absent from the calendar for the fourth consecutive season. 

Until recently, there has been no expectation that a replacement for the Chinese GP was guaranteed, given the record-breaking nature of the 2023 calendar. 

Even without China's presence, next year's schedule will consist of 23 races - an all-time high in Formula 1. 

Stefano Domenicali (F1's CEO) has previously eluded to this, suggesting there is no rush to secure a replacement. 

However, reports in recent weeks suggest that Portimao is among the candidates to take China's former calendar slot. 

Whilst there is no guarantee that the Portuguese GP will return in 2023, it seems possible that next year will still consist of a 24-race calendar despite China's absence. 

In any case, the next few weeks will clarify the composition of next year's schedule.

