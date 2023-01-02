F1 News: Chinese GP enters negotiations with F1 for 2023 calendar return

The Chinese GP could still find itself on the 2023 calendar, with race organisers entering negotiations with Formula 1 after a change in China's covid policy.

Formula 1's decision to announce the cancellation of the Chinese GP was because of the continued Covid policies being enforced, complicating any efforts to organise a Grand Prix.

However, there has been a reversal in this policy over the last few weeks, with China announcing the end of quarantine measures from January 8th.

Considering this was the most significant obstacle in China's efforts to host an F1 race, it is possible Shanghai could still host a Grand Prix in 2023.

The Shanghai International Circuit already has a multi-year contract with Formula 1, so there is undoubtedly interest in reversing the decision to cancel the event.

It is in this context that cn.motorsport.com has revealed talks have been resumed between organisers of Shanghai and Formula 1.

F1's interest in expanding the calendar into different corners of the globe is no secret, nor is the potential and size of the Chinese market.

Therefore, it seems logical that both parties will investigate any chance of returning the Shanghai circuit to the calendar.

China's return will also eliminate the logistical headache F1 will have to overcome with its cancellation, given that there would be a four-week gap in the calendar without a replacement.

There have been reports about other venues potentially substituting China in 2023, with Portimao and Istanbul understood as two venues being seriously considered.

With other circuits knocking on the door, F1 will have to make a decision - ideally a swift one - to dispel any uncertainty about this season's schedule.

Despite China's change in policy, there is no guarantee that covid-related concerns will not make themselves present if the Chinese GP is reinstated on the calendar.

Considering the already contested nature of the intense 2023 schedule, F1's response to these recent developments will be heavily anticipated.