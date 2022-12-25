F1 News: Turkey and Portugal remain the favourites to join 2023 F1 calendar

Turkey's Istanbul Park and Portugal's Algarve circuit remain the two venues most likely to join the F1 calendar next season, replacing the departing Chinese GP.

China's place on the 2023 calendar was always in jeopardy, with the enforcement of strict Covid-19 policies preventing the Shanghai International Circuit from hosting Formula 1 races.

Since the announcement of China's departure from the schedule in early December, there has been speculation about which circuit will replace it next season.

Next year's calendar still features a record-breaking 23 races, so there is no guarantee that Formula 1 will decide to implement a replacement.

However, several reports have been circulating that Portimao and Istanbul are firmly in contention to return to F1 next season.

Portimao was initially the only circuit mentioned as a contender, with circuit organisers swiftly entering negotiations when the opportunity presented itself.

A few days later, Istanbul was also revealed as a venue vying to replace the Shanghai International circuit on the calendar.

The intense nature of next year's schedule has already drawn immense criticism since its announcement, meaning that Formula 1 might be inclined not to add another race.

With that said, the Portuguese Automobile and Karting Federation has confirmed that Istanbul is in the race for an F1 calendar slot alongside Portimao.

Whilst early negotiations are not a guarantee that either of these circuits will make a return, Formula 1 seems to have at least moderate interest in making next year's calendar 24 races.

No other venues have been named as realistic substitutes for next year's schedule, so it seems that Portimao and Turkey are the two most likely candidates.

Financial and logistical obstacles will likely determine the next steps, with the president of Portugal's Automobile and Karting Federation admitting that "fees are expensive, but the return justifies the investment."

Formula 1's rising popularity is no secret, as evidenced by these quotes from Stefano Domenicali earlier this year:

"I think there is the potential to go to 24. I would say there is the potential to go to 30! In terms of the interest we see all around the world.

"It is up to us to try and find the right balance."

This high demand F1 currently has the luxury of experiencing will make future changes in the calendar attractive to observe over the coming months.