F1 News: Damson Idris Thanks Lewis Hamilton For Calling Out 'BS' In Upcoming Movie
Damson Idris, portraying a young racing talent in the upcoming movie 'F1', shared his experience working alongside seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who is also the film's producer.
Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film is a high-profile collaboration involving industry giants such as Jerry Bruckheimer, Apple Original Films, and Warner Bros. Pictures. It features a star-studded cast led by Brad Pitt, who portrays a seasoned F1 driver returning to the sport to mentor a promising young talent played by Idris.
Formula 1 recently unveiled the highly anticipated trailer for 'F1', just ahead of the British Grand Prix. Scheduled for a global premiere on June 25, 2025, with its North American release to follow on June 27, the film promises to captivate audiences with its blend of high-octane racing drama and star-studded performances.
Idris, renowned for his role in John Singleton's crime drama Snowfall, shared insights into working with Hamilton during an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated at an IWC Schaffhausen celebration in London. When asked about the experience, he said:
"Man, it's inspiring. I met Lewis through fashion a couple of years ago at a Naomi Campbell party. Then we both went to a Rihanna party, sorry I just dropped a couple of names on the floor but, he's always been cool, always been humble, and to work with him, and for him to take me under his wing, and he's teaching us every single day.
"And he's calling BS on anything that we pull out and making sure that the Integrity of Formula 1 is upheld in on this movie."
From Idris's insightful remarks, it's evident that 'F1' is crafted with meticulous attention to realism, driven by Hamilton's determination to uphold the integrity of Formula 1.