Skip to main content

F1 News: Entire Red Bull Team Boycotts Sky After Journalist Comments On Max Verstappen

Sky Sports F1 has been boycotted after comments from Ted Kravitz.

According to recent reports, the entirety of the Red Bull Racing team will not be talking with Sky Sports F1 after Ted Kravitz made comments about the team while traversing the pits over the weekend. 

Max Verstappen started this trend yesterday after he was told by his father Jos to stop all communication with the broadcaster. This happened after Kravitz made his feelings on how the 2021 season known, admitting that then-racing director Michael Masi "gave" the Belgian driver the championship. 

SI202210240193_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb

Now, the whole of the team, including chief Christian Horner and Sergio Perez, won't be talking with the British company, including all of its variations of different editions catering to different countries. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kravitz said the following:

“Seven-time World Champion – I almost said eight-time World Champion – seven-time World Champion goes into the final race trying to be the greatest of all time, and win [the] championship.

“He gets robbed, comes back, his next year’s car is rubbish… doesn’t win a race all year, and then finally comes back at a track where he could win the first race all year, battling the same guy who won the race he was robbed in the previous year, and manages to finish ahead of him.

“What a script and a story that would have been. But that’s not the way the script turned out, was it?

“Because the guy that beat him after being robbed actually overtook him, because he’s got a quicker car, because of engineering and Formula One and design, and pretty much because of [Adrian Newey, Red Bull’s design guru] over there.”

We'll be following the F1 today and see if this continues to the end of the race, but with Verstappen looking like he could take another podium place here, we'll look forward to seeing how the Red Bulls contend against the new-found performance the Mercs have found. 

SI202210240193_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Entire Red Bull Team Boycotts Sky After Journalist Comments On Max Verstappen

By Alex Harrington
M324939 (1)
News

F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Fires Back At Fernando Alonso With Hilarious Tweet

By Lydia Mee
M343189
News

F1 News: Mercedes Could Take First Victory At Mexico GP According To Team Chief

By Alex Harrington
SI202210280980_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Christian Horner Reflects On Mexican Grand Prix Qualifying - "Sets Us Up For A Thrilling Race"

By Lydia Mee
M343553
News

F1 News: George Russell Reacts To His Surprise Performance At Mexican GP Qualifying

By Alex Harrington
Lando Norris
News

F1 News: Lando Norris Calls For Action Over Unruly Fans At Mexican Grand Prix

By Lydia Mee
SI202210290811_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Max Verstappen refuses Sky Sports interviews after Ted Kravitz rant

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
220043-scuderia-ferrari-mexican-gp-2022-saturday
News

F1 News: Charles Leclerc concerned with Ferrari's engine ahead of Mexican GP

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang