According to recent reports, the entirety of the Red Bull Racing team will not be talking with Sky Sports F1 after Ted Kravitz made comments about the team while traversing the pits over the weekend.

Max Verstappen started this trend yesterday after he was told by his father Jos to stop all communication with the broadcaster. This happened after Kravitz made his feelings on how the 2021 season known, admitting that then-racing director Michael Masi "gave" the Belgian driver the championship.

Now, the whole of the team, including chief Christian Horner and Sergio Perez, won't be talking with the British company, including all of its variations of different editions catering to different countries.

Kravitz said the following:

“Seven-time World Champion – I almost said eight-time World Champion – seven-time World Champion goes into the final race trying to be the greatest of all time, and win [the] championship. “He gets robbed, comes back, his next year’s car is rubbish… doesn’t win a race all year, and then finally comes back at a track where he could win the first race all year, battling the same guy who won the race he was robbed in the previous year, and manages to finish ahead of him. “What a script and a story that would have been. But that’s not the way the script turned out, was it? “Because the guy that beat him after being robbed actually overtook him, because he’s got a quicker car, because of engineering and Formula One and design, and pretty much because of [Adrian Newey, Red Bull’s design guru] over there.”

We'll be following the F1 today and see if this continues to the end of the race, but with Verstappen looking like he could take another podium place here, we'll look forward to seeing how the Red Bulls contend against the new-found performance the Mercs have found.