Red Bull driver, Max Verstappen, took pole position at the Mexican Grand Prix yesterday. Team principal, Christian Horner, has reflected on Verstappen's "remarkable final lap" which secured his sixth pole position of the 2022 season.

During Q1 and Q2 of the qualifying session yesterday, Verstappen was turning out slower times than than the Mercedes, which is something viewers are not used to seeing this year. However, Verstappen managed to take pole position with Mercedes' drivers George Russell and Lewis Hamilton starting in second and third, respectively.

Verstappen's teammate, Sergio Perez, suffered from an electric issue leaving him starting in fourth place on the grid at his home race. Although Perez would have wanted to be ahead of the Mercedes', he has spoken since qualifying to say he is glad he didn't let the electrical fault hinder him too much.

Horner spoke about how the team had done during qualifying, he explained:

“After an incredibly tight three qualifying sessions, it was a remarkable final lap from Max. To be the only car to dip into the 1:17’s and achieve pole position by over 0.3 of a second is another fantastic drive. "Second and fourth on the grid were covered by just under half a tenth and that sets us up for a thrilling race tomorrow."

Horner continued to look ahead to the race later today commenting on the long straight ahead of turn 1 and the home crowd spurring Perez on.

“It’s a long run down to turn 1, providing plenty of opportunity for the drivers. The crowd will no doubt also play a factor, particularly for Checo, they have been fantastic today and with his start on the 2nd row, we look forward to seeing what tomorrow brings.”

Starting on the row behind Perez are Ferrari driver, Carlos Sainz and Valtteri Bottas in the Alfa Romeo. Ferrari fans will be hoping for a better start of the race for Sainz in comparison to his short-lived Austin Grand Prix.