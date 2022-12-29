Skip to main content

F1 News: Fernando Alonso On Max Verstappen - "It Has To Come From Yourself"

Fernando Alonso, two-time Formula 1 champion, is looking ahead to the 2023 season with great anticipation as he prepares to join his new team, Aston Martin. The news of Alonso's move to Aston Martin, replacing Sebastian Vettel who has retired, was announced earlier in the 2022 season and has generated a lot of excitement among F1 fans.

Alonso made his F1 debut in 2001 with the Minardi team and quickly made a name for himself as a talented young driver. In 2003, he joined the Renault team, where he had the most successful years of his career, winning back-to-back World Championships in 2005 and 2006. 

After his successful stint with Renault, Alonso moved on to drive for a number of other teams, including Ferrari, McLaren, and Alpine (formerly known as Renault). Throughout his career, Alonso has consistently been one of the top drivers in the sport and has consistently finished on the podium in many races.

Throughout his long and illustrious F1 career, Alonso has proven to be a formidable competitor on the track. He has a natural ability to extract the maximum performance from his car, a skill that he attributes to an innate desire to constantly push the limits. In an interview with Speedcafe.com, Alonso spoke about this characteristic, stating: 

"I think you cannot teach that, I think it has to come from yourself. I think Max [Verstappen] is one of those, and he has been always like that, you know, from go karts to now so it should not be a surprise for anyone."

In addition to his on-track success, Alonso is also known for his technical expertise and his ability to work closely with his engineers to develop and improve the performance of his car. He is considered one of the most complete drivers in the history of Formula 1 and is regarded as one of the best drivers of his generation.

As he prepares for the 2023 season with Aston Martin, Alonso will no doubt be looking to add to his impressive list of achievements. With his natural talent and technical expertise, there is no doubt that he will be a formidable competitor on the track. F1 fans can look forward to another exciting season with Alonso at the wheel.

