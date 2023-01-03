It was announced this morning that American rally driver Ken Block has passed away after a tragic accident.

It was reported by the local Utah Sheriff's office that Block had been riding a snowmobile which flipped upside down and landed on him. The Sheriff's office reported that the rally legend was pronounced dead at the scene.

Block's company, Hoonigan, released a statement to confirm the news. They wrote:

“It’s with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today. “Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed.”

Tributes have already started flooding in for Block, including Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the president of the FIA.

Sulayem wrote on social media:

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of my friend Ken Block. An inspiration for us all and a true gentleman of our sport. “The FIA’s thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time. RIP Ken Block.”

Block made his rally debut in 2005 competing in the Rally America series and has also competed in the World Rally Championship and Global RallyCross Championship.

What a lot of fans will know and love him for in recent years is his Gymkhana YouTube series which shows him taking on the streets to pull of insane and and crazy stunts in rally cars. Fellow rally-driver Travis Pastrana also does some of the Gymkhana stunt videos as part of Block's Hoonigan YouTube channel.

Block also co-founded DC Shoes and then later started Hoonigan Racing and Hoonigan Industries.

Our thoughts go out to Block's wife, three children, and his wider family at this horrendous time.