Skip to main content
F1 News: FIA take first crucial steps to facilitate Andretti F1 entry

F1 News: FIA take first crucial steps to facilitate Andretti F1 entry

First indications about the FIA's interest in Andretti.

First indications about the FIA's interest in Andretti.

FIA president Ben Sulayem has announced the FIA is taking the first steps to allow new teams to join Formula 1, as Andretti continues to push for entry. 

This is the first positive development in some time for Andretti, who have spoken publicly about their frustrations over the last year regarding their talks with Formula 1 and the FIA. 

Stefano Domenicali, for example, expressed his belief last year that adding another team on the grid was not necessary to improve the sport. 

There was also hostility from some team principals in the F1 paddock, often concerned with upholding the status quo and resisting changes to prize money allocation.  

Stefano Domenicali

Whilst it is no surprise that some teams were less than welcoming to Andretti's advances, these responses contributed to the scepticism surrounding Andretti's chances of joining F1. 

However, things have changed significantly over the past few weeks and days, with Andretti giving increasingly positive indications about their talks with the FIA. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Michael Andretti revealed in a recent interview that the objective is to join the F1 grid in 2024, with the American group looking to establish itself before the next major regulation changes.

There are also reports that Andretti has received substantial financial support from Guggenheim Partners.

SI202203110220_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb

Considering that one of the biggest critiques of Andretti last year was related to its financial capability and overall capacity to compete, this financial firepower could tip the scale. 

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the FIA President, has created even further excitement about Andretti's chances with this recent statement:

"I have asked my FIA team to look at launching an Expressions of Interest process for prospective new teams for the FIA World Championship."

Formula 1 and the FIA are yet to provide any official timeline for when to expect a final decision on Andretti's attempts to enter the sport. 

With that said, the FIA President's more recent communication is indicative that promising discussions are taking place. 

SI201412186423_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: FIA take first crucial steps to facilitate Andretti F1 entry

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
220059-scuderia-ferrari-british-gp-sunday (1)
News

F1 News: Could Carlos Sainz Be forgotten As Charles Leclerc Rekindles Old Friendship?

By Lydia Mee
SI202212100100
News

Red Bull Chastised by F1 Fans For New Years Celebration Post

By Lydia Mee
audi formula 1
News

F1 News: Audi announces search for F1 reserve driver

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
schumacher haas
News

F1 News: Haas Chief Almost Kept Mick Schumacher on for 2023 Season - "He drove hard and good"

By Lydia Mee
USATSI_19289403_168396005_lowres
News

Lewis Hamilton Reacts To F1 Banning Political Statements: "I would rather not race again"

By Lydia Mee
220063-scuderia-ferrari-austrian-gp-2022-race
News

F1 News: Ferrari removes crypto sponsor from partner list as NFTs in F1 continue to fall

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
Stefano Domenicali
News

F1 News: Chinese GP enters negotiations with F1 for 2023 calendar return

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang