F1 News: FIA take first crucial steps to facilitate Andretti F1 entry

FIA president Ben Sulayem has announced the FIA is taking the first steps to allow new teams to join Formula 1, as Andretti continues to push for entry.

This is the first positive development in some time for Andretti, who have spoken publicly about their frustrations over the last year regarding their talks with Formula 1 and the FIA.

Stefano Domenicali, for example, expressed his belief last year that adding another team on the grid was not necessary to improve the sport.

There was also hostility from some team principals in the F1 paddock, often concerned with upholding the status quo and resisting changes to prize money allocation.

Whilst it is no surprise that some teams were less than welcoming to Andretti's advances, these responses contributed to the scepticism surrounding Andretti's chances of joining F1.

However, things have changed significantly over the past few weeks and days, with Andretti giving increasingly positive indications about their talks with the FIA.

Michael Andretti revealed in a recent interview that the objective is to join the F1 grid in 2024, with the American group looking to establish itself before the next major regulation changes.

There are also reports that Andretti has received substantial financial support from Guggenheim Partners.

Considering that one of the biggest critiques of Andretti last year was related to its financial capability and overall capacity to compete, this financial firepower could tip the scale.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the FIA President, has created even further excitement about Andretti's chances with this recent statement:

"I have asked my FIA team to look at launching an Expressions of Interest process for prospective new teams for the FIA World Championship."

Formula 1 and the FIA are yet to provide any official timeline for when to expect a final decision on Andretti's attempts to enter the sport.

With that said, the FIA President's more recent communication is indicative that promising discussions are taking place.