Skip to main content

F1 News: FIA Welcomes Andretti And Cadillac Partnership In Potential Grid Expansion

"Two icons. One pursuit"

The F1 and FIA announced recently that they are considering bringing an eleventh team onto the grid and Andretti has been very public with their desire to join the sport. Now, Andretti have made an announcement to Twitter which could see them one step closer to that goal.

Andretti Autosport posted to social media that they are joining forces with Cadillac and General Motors to "pursue the opportunity to compete in F1". They wrote:

"Two icons. One pursuit. Andretti Autosport is thrilled to support the news of Andretti Global and General Motors with @Cadillac, two American powerhouses coming together to pursue the opportunity to compete in the @FIA @F1 World Championship."

Following the news from Andretti wanting to enter an 'All-American' team, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem posted to Twitter:

"I welcome the news of the @Cadillac and @FollowAndretti partnership and the @FIA looks forward to further discussions on the FIA @F1 World Championship Expressions of Interest process"

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The sport has been gaining more popularity in America since the release of Netflix's Drive To Survive, which has led to the addition of the Miami and Las Vegas Grand Prix to the F1 calendar. On top of this, Williams have signed American driver Logan Sargeant to drive alongside Alex Albon for 2023.

This could be another step forward for the sport to gain more fans from the US. 

As Sulayem states, they will be working through the processes to see if this will happen and we will wait for confirmation. 

Andretti was asked if they plan to bring on Colton Herta, who currently drives for them in Indycar, as part of the F1 team. They told Autosport:

“We definitely have plan to have an American driver. I think you all know who is leading the pack on that one.

“Colton we have under contract right now in Indycar. We want to make this an all-American effort to make sure we have an American driver in the seat.”

USATSI_19574430_168396005_lowres
News

F1 News: FIA Welcomes Andretti And Cadillac Partnership In Potential Grid Expansion

By Lydia Mee
M349212 (1)
News

F1 News: Lewis Hamilton On Mick Schumacher Joining Mercedes - "Great Talent"

By Lydia Mee
SI202211202900_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

Red Bull News: Christian Horner Brands Cost Cap Wind Tunnel Penalty For 2023 "Painful"

By Lydia Mee
USATSI_19264985_168396005_lowres
News

F1 News: Another Record Max Verstappen Broke In 2022 Revealed

By Lydia Mee
USATSI_19289403_168396005_lowres
News

F1 News: Fans Blown Away By Young Lewis Hamilton In Resurfaced Video

By Lydia Mee
USATSI_19282196_168396005_lowres
News

F1 News: 2023 Alpine A523 Imagined With Striking New Livery Ahead Of Reveal

By Lydia Mee
USATSI_19289203_168396005_lowres
News

F1 News: Max Verstappen Reflects On Father's Parenting Approach - "I Don't See Myself Doing That"

By Lydia Mee
SI202211120631
News

F1 News: Nyck De Vries On Life After Impressive Debut - "Extraordinary How Shameless Some People Are"

By Lydia Mee