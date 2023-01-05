The F1 and FIA announced recently that they are considering bringing an eleventh team onto the grid and Andretti has been very public with their desire to join the sport. Now, Andretti have made an announcement to Twitter which could see them one step closer to that goal.

Andretti Autosport posted to social media that they are joining forces with Cadillac and General Motors to "pursue the opportunity to compete in F1". They wrote:

"Two icons. One pursuit. Andretti Autosport is thrilled to support the news of Andretti Global and General Motors with @Cadillac, two American powerhouses coming together to pursue the opportunity to compete in the @FIA @F1 World Championship."

Following the news from Andretti wanting to enter an 'All-American' team, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem posted to Twitter:

"I welcome the news of the @Cadillac and @FollowAndretti partnership and the @FIA looks forward to further discussions on the FIA @F1 World Championship Expressions of Interest process"

The sport has been gaining more popularity in America since the release of Netflix's Drive To Survive, which has led to the addition of the Miami and Las Vegas Grand Prix to the F1 calendar. On top of this, Williams have signed American driver Logan Sargeant to drive alongside Alex Albon for 2023.

This could be another step forward for the sport to gain more fans from the US.

As Sulayem states, they will be working through the processes to see if this will happen and we will wait for confirmation.

Andretti was asked if they plan to bring on Colton Herta, who currently drives for them in Indycar, as part of the F1 team. They told Autosport: