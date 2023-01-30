Lapo Elkann has spoken about his grandfather Gianni Agnelli who was heavily involved in Ferrari.

Former Ferrari co-owner and head of Fiat and Italian Senator, Gianni Agnelli's grandson Lapo Elkann has spoken about his grandfather's love for Michael Schumacher.

Agnelli became the president of Fiat in 1966 and was a huge factor in saving Ferrari from going under in 1969. After the death of Enzo Ferrari, Agnelli took over 90% of the car maker.

After co-owning Ferrari, the Italian Senator grew to love the iconic F1 team with his grandson adding that he "loved Michael Schumacher". Elkann spoke with Oggi Magazine about his legendary grandfather. He explained:

“His favourite driver was the one who won. I think that’s why he loved Michael Schumacher. “Then he liked Gilles Villeneuve, his way of driving. “And Ayrton Senna, who, had he not died so tragically, would have come to Ferrari the following year. “He loved talent and courage and also recognised them in his opponents. He was a true sportsman.”

Formula One was not the only sport Agnelli was involved with as he was also the president of Italian football club Juventus. Elkann went on to explain how Agnelli saved Ferrari from being sold to an American company. He continued:

“He saved the Prancing Horse, preventing it from being sold to the Americans. Then he chose the right people: [former Ferrari chairman] Luca di Montezemolo and Jean Todt. “He loved Ferrari cars and he loved all the beautiful things in life. It’s not enough to be rich to appreciate beauty. Taste cannot be bought.”

Agnelli sadly passed away in 2003, however, his family are still heavily involved with the automotive industry.

Ferrari are heading into the upcoming 2023 F1 season with Monegasque Charles Leclerc, Spanish driver Carlos Sainz, and new team principal Frederic Vasseur. The team managed to finish in second place in both the drivers' and constructors' championship in 2022 and will be hoping to close the gap to Red Bull in 2023.