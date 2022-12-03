We often see videos of F1 driver's showing off their reflex skills, usually this is in the form of a conventional exercise. However, Mercedes driver George Russell has shown his skills off in a different way.

Usually, we see drivers going reflex exercises as part of their training with the light wall. This involves the driver standing close to the wall and then as soon as one of the lights turns on they have to slam their hand on it to turn it off. As they are standing close to the wall, they have to have a fast reaction speed and good peripheral vision. The unpredictability of which light is going to turn on helps keep the drivers mind focussed.

Russell has released a video to his social media of him catching a piece of toast as soon as it pops out of the toaster. In the fun post he wrote:

"Breakfast meetings? I'll toast to that."

According to McLaren:

"Normal human reaction time is between 0.15 and 0.2 seconds, but that’s only half the story because you can’t really talk about a reaction without considering the specific action that will usually follow it – in this case beginning the process to launch an F1 car off the grid. When you factor this in, an F1 driver’s reaction time at a race start tends to be somewhere between 0.2 and 0.3 seconds."

Russell will be looking ahead to the 2023 season whilst reflecting on his first season with the team. Russell was branded as 'Mr. Consistency' in the first half of the season as he consistently came in the top 5 for the first 9 races. Out of the whole season he came in the top 5 for 19 out of the 22 races. Russell also took his first F1 career win at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

The Mercedes team struggled with the W13 car and were happy to put it behind them, however they did see some late season improvement which has given a glimpse of hope for the 2023 season.