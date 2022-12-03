Skip to main content

F1 News: George Russell Shows Off His Ridiculous Reflexes in Viral Video

That was quick!

We often see videos of F1 driver's showing off their reflex skills, usually this is in the form of a conventional exercise. However, Mercedes driver George Russell has shown his skills off in a different way.

Usually, we see drivers going reflex exercises as part of their training with the light wall. This involves the driver standing close to the wall and then as soon as one of the lights turns on they have to slam their hand on it to turn it off. As they are standing close to the wall, they have to have a fast reaction speed and good peripheral vision. The unpredictability of which light is going to turn on helps keep the drivers mind focussed.

Russell has released a video to his social media of him catching a piece of toast as soon as it pops out of the toaster. In the fun post he wrote:

"Breakfast meetings? I'll toast to that."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

According to McLaren:

"Normal human reaction time is between 0.15 and 0.2 seconds, but that’s only half the story because you can’t really talk about a reaction without considering the specific action that will usually follow it – in this case beginning the process to launch an F1 car off the grid. When you factor this in, an F1 driver’s reaction time at a race start tends to be somewhere between 0.2 and 0.3 seconds."

Russell will be looking ahead to the 2023 season whilst reflecting on his first season with the team. Russell was branded as 'Mr. Consistency' in the first half of the season as he consistently came in the top 5 for the first 9 races. Out of the whole season he came in the top 5 for 19 out of the 22 races. Russell also took his first F1 career win at the Brazilian Grand Prix. 

The Mercedes team struggled with the W13 car and were happy to put it behind them, however they did see some late season improvement which has given a glimpse of hope for the 2023 season.

M343553
News

F1 News: George Russell Shows Off His Ridiculous Reflexes in Viral Video

By Lydia Mee
SI202112120242
News

F1 News: These Are The Fines Each Driver Picked Up in 2022

By Lydia Mee
SI202210310099_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Fans Are Looking Forward To These 2023 Races

By Lydia Mee
valtteri +
News

F1 News: These are Fan's Favourite Drivers from 2022

By Lydia Mee
SI202205220563_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb (1)
News

F1 News: Max Verstappen felt sorry for Hamilton after Abu Dhabi 2021

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202211130398_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Active Aero Could Be Used For 2026 Season As Bosses Eye Up "Appealing" Addition

By Lydia Mee
BWT_Alpine_F1_Team_previews_the_2022_Formula_1_Sao_Paolo_Grand_Prix
News

F1 News: Fernando Alonso is already impressing Aston Martin

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
shanghai
News

F1 News: Chinese GP cancelled - This is What Could Replace it

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang