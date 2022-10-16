F1 News: Haas gives Mick Schumacher final ultimatum

Gene Haas - the owner of Haas F1 - has provided a very clear explanation for how Mick Schumacher can secure a contract extension with the team.

It is no secret that Schumacher's position with Haas is far from comfortable, but the comments Gene Haas has made to The Associated Press highlight the precarious nature of the 23-year-old's future:

"We're just waiting. We need mick to bring some points, and we're trying to give him as much time as possible to see what he can do.

"If he wants to stay with us, he's got to show us that he can score some points. That's what we are waiting for.

"We started off the year with resounding success, and I think the middle season wasn't too good, and we just seem to fall back into our usual way of running. We've just got to get out of that."

Guenther Steiner stated earlier in the year that points were the criteria for Mick Schumacher to earn a new contract, but Haas's VF-22 has proven to be relatively uncompetitive in the races since

Schumacher may have failed to secure points in recent events, but he has matched teammate Kevin Magnussen in most areas since the summer break.

That aside, Gene Haas explained that whilst Schumacher has potential, his mistakes have been costly for the American team:

"I think Mick has a lot of potential, but you know he costs a fortune, and he's wrecked a lot of cars that have cost us a lot of money that we just don't have.

"If you bring us some points, and you are Verstappen, and you wreck cars, we'll deal with it. But when you are at the back, and you wreck cars, that's very difficult."

Whilst these quotes indicate that a final decision on 2023 has not been made, they do not serve as any form of comfort or reassurance for Schumacher.

F1 is undoubtedly a ruthless sport, but Schumacher will almost certainly feel the heat from comments and targets like these.

Even if Haas eventually decides to offer Schumacher an extension, their reluctance to offer the 23-year-old a contract will surely encourage him to consider other options in the market.

Williams' CEO, Jost Capito, has spoken highly of Schumacher already, so there is surely no harm in entering negotiations with other teams on the grid given his current situation.

These comments from Gene Haas validate recent speculation that Hulkenberg is close to signing with the American team as Schumacher's assessment looks to continue.

The F1 driver market has been a whirlwind of activity this year, but it seems the final rounds of the year could provide some more twists and turns as the 2023 grid takes its final shape.