F1 News: James Vowles Makes Hilarious Comment Over VCARB Team Name
During the first practice session at the Monaco Grand Prix, Williams Team Principal James Vowles faced a humorous hiccup as he attempted to recall the full, newly rebranded name of the Visa Cashapp RB F1 Team. His playful misnaming of the team was picked up on by social media users, bringing a bit of lightness to the heavy testing of the first two practice sessions of the weekend.
The team, formerly known as Toro Rosso and later AlphaTauri, underwent a significant transformation in 2024, adopting the name Visa Cashapp RB F1 Team. While intended to bring the team closer to its parent company Red Bull, the change wasn't seen as a good move by fans of the sport.
“Don’t ask me what they’re called, Alpha Tauri, Visa Cash App Buy One Get One Free," Vowles joked during an interview with Sky Sports.
The response to Vowles' quip was spirited, with social media lighting up with reactions. Fans took to a bit of light-hearted banter.
CEO Peter Bayer's clarifications provided a window into the thought process behind the rebranding. Bayer highlighted how the 'RB' in the team's name is a nod to Red Bull’s broader corporate family, while also featuring their title sponsors.
“The head of sponsorship at Visa, Andrea [Fairfield], said in an interview that it is a bit of a mouthful, but the reality is that we said from the outset last year that we will move closer to the Red Bull family," Bayer explained.
“We wanted to bring the bull and the RB back, and within the Red Bull family, there are the Flying Bulls, which is the plane collection Mr Mateschitz had, those are the Flying Bulls.“And then somebody in the company said: ‘Why don’t we call these guys the Racing Bulls, so they have an identity on which they can build on when sponsors will change?’
“We had to change everything, the company name and every single bit in the company including the tax office, so it was quite an effort.
“It fits well into the family, and the RB really stands for Red Bull, and then it was a great problem to have because Visa is one of the biggest brands in the world, and Cash App is one of the most spectacular brands in the financial world, especially in the US – and both wanted to partner with us.”